Zoom previews AI slides and sheets, targets Google Docs
Technology
Zoom said AI Slides and AI Sheets will be available in preview in spring 2026, perhaps even March 2026, new tools that turn your meeting talks into readable spreadsheets and presentation decks, as part of Zoom Workplace.
It's a clear move to make work life smoother with AI, and yes, it's aiming straight at Google Docs's turf.
Zoom adds deepfake alerts, translator, avatars
Zoom's also stepping up its game with real-time deepfake alerts during meetings and promises your data won't be used to train its AI.
Plus, Zoom said a live voice translator will launch in beta with limitations in March 2026, in English, Chinese, Spanish, French, and Japanese, making group projects way less awkward.
Zoom said its avatar feature will be upgraded and should be available in March 2026.