Zoom unveils AI Slides and AI Sheets inside Zoom Workplace

AI Slides helps teams build presentations together, while AI Sheets organizes meeting information so you don't have to.

Zoom also upgraded its AI Companion (now version 3.0) with handy tricks like sending post-meeting thank-you notes and adding customer details to Salesforce.

Plus, new security features can spot deepfakes in real time, and live translation is coming in five languages to make global teamwork smoother.

Avatars are getting an upgrade too. They'll copy your expressions better for more fun video calls.