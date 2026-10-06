Zoom unveils AI Slides and AI Sheets inside Zoom Workplace
Zoom announced AI Slides and AI Sheets: tools that turn conversations and raw data from meetings and other locations across Zoom Workplace into ready-made presentations and spreadsheets, right inside Zoom Workplace.
Both features use Zoom's AI Companion and will be available to try out soon.
Zoom AI Companion 3.0 adds automations
AI Slides helps teams build presentations together, while AI Sheets organizes meeting information so you don't have to.
Zoom also upgraded its AI Companion (now version 3.0) with handy tricks like sending post-meeting thank-you notes and adding customer details to Salesforce.
Plus, new security features can spot deepfakes in real time, and live translation is coming in five languages to make global teamwork smoother.
Avatars are getting an upgrade too. They'll copy your expressions better for more fun video calls.