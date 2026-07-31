ZSI completes India's 1st national catalog of butterflies and moths

Big news for nature lovers: India just published its first comprehensive national catalog of butterflies and moths, wrapping up a 12-year project by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

The catalog features a whopping 13,703 species, giving researchers the first updated national baseline for biodiversity research, ecological monitoring, and conservation planning.

With this, India cements its spot as one of the world's megadiverse nations, home to 8.25% of all known butterfly and moth species.