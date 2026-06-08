Zurich University of the Arts students design Bloc° cooling system
A group of Zurich University of the Arts students has designed bloc°, a smart cooling system that can drop surrounding air temperatures by around nine degrees Celsius.
These 3D-printed terracotta bricks use water and airflow to help tackle the urban heat island effect, where cities get much hotter than surrounding areas.
Bloc° bricks cool via evaporation
Bloc° bricks absorb and release water naturally, cooling the air as it evaporates.
The design borrows from traditional clay methods but adds modern twists like curved shapes and airflow channels for better results.
They're meant for spots like bus stops and plazas, offering quick relief in overheated spaces.
While bloc° needs regular water supply and maintenance, it's a low-energy fix for small urban areas feeling the heat.