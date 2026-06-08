Zurich University of the Arts students design Bloc° cooling system

Bloc° bricks cool via evaporation

Bloc° bricks absorb and release water naturally, cooling the air as it evaporates.

The design borrows from traditional clay methods but adds modern twists like curved shapes and airflow channels for better results.

They're meant for spots like bus stops and plazas, offering quick relief in overheated spaces.

While bloc° needs regular water supply and maintenance, it's a low-energy fix for small urban areas feeling the heat.