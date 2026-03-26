Mumbai Indians can win the IPL 2026 (Image Source: X/@mipaltan)

1 day for IPL 2026: 1 favorite to win title

By Rajdeep Saha 08:16 pm Mar 26, 202608:16 pm

What's the story

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaches, it will be interesting to see who takes home the trophy. Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are some of the favorites. RCB are the defending champions and enter the season trying to defend their crown. With one day left, here is the favorite side to win IPL 2026 honor.