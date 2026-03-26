1 day for IPL 2026: 1 favorite to win title
What's the story
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 approaches, it will be interesting to see who takes home the trophy. Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are some of the favorites. RCB are the defending champions and enter the season trying to defend their crown. With one day left, here is the favorite side to win IPL 2026 honor.
Core
MI's core set of players are vital
Mumbai Indians can win the IPL 2026 title due to their explosive batting led by Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. It can be combined with Hardik Pandya's all-round abilities. Tilak Varma's presence is massive at number three. Jasprit Bumrah strengthens the bowling attack, especially at the death. Meanwhile, New Zealand's left-arm pacer Trent Boult bolsters the powerplay.
Numbers
An excellent track record and key numbers
As per ESPNcricinfo, from 277 IPL matches, MI have won 153 times (including two Super Over wins). MI have lost 122 times (including two Super Overs). MI have won joint-most IPL titles (5) and are aiming to win their sixth trophy. MI have won the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Notably, MI finished 4th last season before losing in Qualifier 2.
Information
A look at MI's best XI for IPL 2026
A look at MI's best XI for IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton/Quinton de Kock (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. Impact player: Shardul Thakur/Mayank Markande.