1st ODI: Bangladesh choke chasing 248 against NZ in Dhaka

In a nail-biting thriller, New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the 1st ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. After a turbulent start, Bangladesh were set at 132/3 in the run-chase of 248. Despite half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towid Hridoy, they fell short by 26 runs. While Blair Tickner took four wickets, Henry Nicholls and Dean Foxcroft earlier propelled NZ to 247/8.

Start NZ recover after slow start Electing to bat, NZ lost Nick Kelly in the first 10 overs, with the sluggish surface helping Bangladesh. However, Nicholls added 73 runs with Will Young to steady the ship. Young's departure in the 22nd over left NZ reeling at 94/2. Although Nicholls and Tom Latham took them past 120, the Kiwis were down to 127/3 with Latham's dismissal.

Knock Nicholls falls for 83-ball 68 In the 28th over, Rishad Hossain dismissed Nicholls, who went for the reverse sweep. He was caught by wicket-keeper Litton Das. Nicholls's 83-ball 68 had 9 fours. He raced to his 17th half-century in ODI cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Kiwi opener has raced to 2,320 runs from 85 matches at an average of 34.62. This was Nicholls's fifth ODI half-century against Bangladesh.

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Finish Foxcroft, Smith add to NZ's total Foxcroft came in after NZ were four down in 27.5 overs (131/4). Although the 27-year-old had brief stands with Muhammad Abbas and Josh Clarkson, NZ lost their sixth wicket before 200. He added crucial runs down the order, scoring 59 off 58 balls (8 fours). Nahid Rana knocked him over in the 47th over. Nathan Smith's unbeaten 21 (22) helped NZ post 247/8.

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Information Maiden half-century for Foxcroft This was Foxcroft's maiden half-century in ODI cricket. In his only other ODI appearance, the spin-bowling all-rounder departed for a golden duck (also against Bangladesh, 2023). Across List A cricket, the right-handed batter raced to his 11th half-century. He also owns three tons.

Chase Bangladesh falter early in chase Nathan Smith's opening spell broke Bangladesh's top order. He dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto on successive balls. However, Saif Hassan played his shots and added a 93-run stand with Litton Das. He departed for a 76-ball 57 (8 fours and 1 six), leaving Bangladesh at 114/3. Dean Foxcroft then dismissed a well-set Das to unsettle the hosts.

Collapse Hridoy shines amid collapse A middle-order collapse meant Bangladesh slumped from 132/3 to 184/5. However, Towhid Hridoy held one end and took the game deep, with the required run-rate constantly rising. Blair Tickner eventually cleaned up Bangladesh's tail, and Smith removed Towhid Hridoy to wrap the innings in the penultimate over. Hridoy's single-handed effort recorded 55 runs off 60 balls (2 fours and 2 sixes).

Numbers ODI numbers of Hassan, Hridoy Hassan, who made his ODI debut last year, has raced to 289 runs from 10 innings at an average of 28.9. This was his second half-century in the format. On the other hand, Hridoy scored his 12th half-century in ODIs. He also owns a ton. In 48 matches, the Bangladesh batter has slammed 1,396 runs at an average of 35.79.