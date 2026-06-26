Dinesh Chandimal slams his 35th half-century in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka made a sound recovery after a spot of bother upfront versus West Indies on Day 1 of the 1st Test at North Sound, Antigua. Dinesh Chandimal played a solid hand. He arrived when Sri Lanka were 2/1 before adding 40 runs alongside Nishan Madushka for the 2nd wicket. Sri Lanka were reduced to 42/3 from 42/1 as Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva helped the side with a 68-run effort. Chandimal perished for a 67-ball 54. Here's more.
Knock
Chandimal shines for Sri Lanka
Despite the early setbacks, Chandimal and de Silva steadied Sri Lanka's innings with a 53-run partnership before lunch. After lunch, Chandimal completed his fifty before falling to pacer Shamar Joseph. Sri Lanka were 110/4 when Chandimal departed. Chandimal and de Silva's partnership was not without its challenges. The duo frequently had their outside edges beaten during their stand. However, Chandimal remained aggressive, going for big drives through the offside, some of which found the boundary.
Runs
Chandimal slams his 3rd fifty-plus score versus WI
Chandimal's knock was laced with 8 fours. He struck at 80.60. With this effort, Chandimal has raced to 6,415 runs from 91 matches (162 innings) at 43.63. He clocked his 35th fifty for the Lankans (100s: 16). As per ESPNcricinfo, Chandimal owns 592 runs from 9 matches against West Indies at 45.53. He clocked his maiden fifty (100s: 2). Chandimal is closing in on 3,000 runs in away matches (home of opposition). From 45 matches (81 innings), he owns 2,940 runs at 39.2. He struck his 19th away fifty (100s: 5).
Information
68th fifty in First-Class cricket
Chandimal slammed his 68th fifty in First-Class cricket. In 189 matches (314 innings), he has amassed 13,722 runs at an average of 48-plus. Besides 68 fifties, he has hit 38 tons.