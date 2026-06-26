Dinesh Chandimal slams his 35th half-century in Test cricket: Stats

Runs

Chandimal slams his 3rd fifty-plus score versus WI

Chandimal's knock was laced with 8 fours. He struck at 80.60. With this effort, Chandimal has raced to 6,415 runs from 91 matches (162 innings) at 43.63. He clocked his 35th fifty for the Lankans (100s: 16). As per ESPNcricinfo, Chandimal owns 592 runs from 9 matches against West Indies at 45.53. He clocked his maiden fifty (100s: 2). Chandimal is closing in on 3,000 runs in away matches (home of opposition). From 45 matches (81 innings), he owns 2,940 runs at 39.2. He struck his 19th away fifty (100s: 5).