Presenting England's 200-plus totals against India in T20Is

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246/7 in Mumbai, 2026

India posted a massive total of 253/7 in the 2026 T20 WC semi-final against the Brits at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. In response, England put up a sensational fight but failed to cross the line (246/7). England were hurt by quick wickets as they were 64/3 inside the powerplay overs. However, a majestic hundred from Jacob Bethell kept England's hopes alive. He made a brilliant 105 off 48 balls before being dismissed in the 20th over. Will Jacks (35) was the only other Englishman with a 30-plus score.