Presenting England's 200-plus totals against India in T20Is
What's the story
India suffered a humiliating 125-run defeat against England in the third T20 International at Nottingham's Trent Bridge. The loss, India's biggest in terms of runs in T20Is, has given England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series. While Philip Salt was England's star with the bat, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue made the ball talk. On this note, we list down England's 200-plus totals against India in T20I cricket.
#4
200/6 in Durban, 2007
Chasing 219 versus India in the 2007 game in Durban, England managed 200/6 as Vikram Solanki (41) and Kevin Pietersen (39) played handy knocks. Darren Maddy (29) and Paul Collingwood (28) also played crucial cameos to keep the scorecard moving. However, these efforts weren't enough to push the Brits over the line. Notably, this very game saw Yuvraj Singh smash 6 sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.
#3
201/7 in Nottingham, 2026
England's 201/7 in the aforementioned Nottingham match is their third-highest T20I score against India. Salt led the charge with a blistering 70 off just 44 balls. Sam Curran also contributed significantly to England's total, remaining unbeaten on 41 runs off just 24 balls. Jos Buttler (36) was the other Englishman to score over 20 as the Brits finished strongly and later registered a record win.
#2
215/7 in Nottingham, 2022
England dominated India in a 2022 Nottingham match as well. The contest saw the hosts rack up 215/7 in their 20 overs. Dawid Malan (77 off 39) and Liam Livingstone (42 off 29) shone for England with the bat. Suryakumar Yadav (117) was India's lone warrior as they were restricted to 198/9 in response.
#1
246/7 in Mumbai, 2026
India posted a massive total of 253/7 in the 2026 T20 WC semi-final against the Brits at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. In response, England put up a sensational fight but failed to cross the line (246/7). England were hurt by quick wickets as they were 64/3 inside the powerplay overs. However, a majestic hundred from Jacob Bethell kept England's hopes alive. He made a brilliant 105 off 48 balls before being dismissed in the 20th over. Will Jacks (35) was the only other Englishman with a 30-plus score.