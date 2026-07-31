2027 World Cup: What could be Team India's pace-bowling unit?
What's the story
As the cricketing world gears up for the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa, Team India is busy building a seam-heavy squad. The tracks in South Africa are known to aid fast bowlers, offering pace and bounce. Owing to the same, the Indian team tested a handful of fast bowlers in the recent ODI series against Afghanistan and England. On this note, let's look at India's pace-bowling options for the gala competition.
Bumrah
Bumrah to lead the attack
The talismanic Jasprit Bumrah, who featured in the last two ODI WC editions, is arguably the best pacer going around.
He is certain to lead India's fast-bowling unit, given he stays away from injuries.
However, he seems to be the only specialist Indian pacer who is certain to be selected for the mega event.
Hence, it will be important for the team management to manage his workload.
Options
These pacers featured in recent ODIs
India indeed has an abundance of fast bowlers.
The latest ODI assignments saw Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna in action.
Out of these, Brar and Prince were recently handed their maiden international caps.
Though both these youngsters have shown promise, they have also gone for runs in a few games.
Hence, they must make optimum utilization of the opportunities in the coming weeks.
Prospect
What about Arshdeep and Krishna?
Arshdeep, India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, has done well in ODIs too.
As he also happens to be the only left-arm pacer in the mix, he is certain to get a berth.
Notably, Arshdeep featured in each of India's last three white-ball ICC events.
On the other hand, Krishna recently completed 50 ODI wickets.
His ability to take wickets in the middle overs can make him an asset in the rainbow nation.
Hence, he is also all but likely to get a go.
Selection dilemma
What about the veterans?
Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj featured in India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad.
However, the two veteran pacers have not been part of India's recent ODI plans.
With Shami being nearly 36 and last playing for India almost 18 months ago, he is unlikely to get a recall.
Meanwhile, Siraj is still a Test regular and owns 76 ODI wickets.
Hence, the pacer can be considered, though he is currently behind in the pecking order.
All-rounders
Pandya, Reddy vital to India's plans
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been India's match-winner in the last decade, has struggled with fitness issues lately.
The same is the case for rising fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.
India would be tempted to take both all-rounders to the WC, with Reddy serving as the back-up.
Notably, the Men in Blue were dented by Pandya's mid-tournament ouster during the 2023 edition.
Unit
India's probable pace unit for the tourney
As mentioned, Bumrah will lead the pace unit while Arshdeep and Krishna are the other specialist pacers who are likely to get a go.
Reddy and Pandya would be the all-rounders.
Hence, India cannot accommodate one more pacer in their squad at best.
Siraj, Prince, and Brar are in a three-way battle to get that berth.
India's squad for the upcoming West Indies ODI series will give clarity on the selection committee's pecking order.