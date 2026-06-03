2nd ODI: Nathan Ellis shines vs Pakistan, records career-best four-fer

Australia leveled the three-match ODI series against Pakistan with a 41-run victory in the second match on Tuesday. The win came largely due to fast bowler Nathan Ellis's stellar performance, who recorded his career-best figures of 4-33 in 9 overs at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match was played on a pitch that offered plenty of turn for spinners and variable bounce for seam bowlers.

Match details Ellis dents the run chase with early strikes Australia posted a total of 231/9, with captain Josh Inglis (51) and Cameron Green (53) scoring half-centuries. In the chase, Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan scored a valiant 71 off 104 balls before being stumped down the legside by Inglis off leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha. Ellis struck in his first over when Maaz Sadaqat played the ball back onto his stumps. He then trapped Babar Azam (16) lbw with a delivery that nipped sharply into Pakistan's premier batter in the fifth over.

Bowling strategy Australia's bowlers shine on turning track Australia's Matthew Short (3-36) exploited the spin-friendly conditions to rattle Pakistan's middle-order, reducing them to 78/6. However, Shadab and Minhas (33) revived the chase with a 59-run partnership before Ellis broke it by trapping Minhas lbw in the 32nd over. Despite Shadab reaching his fifth ODI half-century and hitting two sixes against Green, he couldn't take Pakistan over the line as Ellis struck again. The pacer's brilliance meant Pakistan perished for 190 in 44 overs.

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