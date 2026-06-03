2nd ODI: Nathan Ellis shines vs Pakistan, records career-best four-fer
What's the story
Australia leveled the three-match ODI series against Pakistan with a 41-run victory in the second match on Tuesday. The win came largely due to fast bowler Nathan Ellis's stellar performance, who recorded his career-best figures of 4-33 in 9 overs at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match was played on a pitch that offered plenty of turn for spinners and variable bounce for seam bowlers.
Match details
Ellis dents the run chase with early strikes
Australia posted a total of 231/9, with captain Josh Inglis (51) and Cameron Green (53) scoring half-centuries. In the chase, Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan scored a valiant 71 off 104 balls before being stumped down the legside by Inglis off leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha. Ellis struck in his first over when Maaz Sadaqat played the ball back onto his stumps. He then trapped Babar Azam (16) lbw with a delivery that nipped sharply into Pakistan's premier batter in the fifth over.
Bowling strategy
Australia's bowlers shine on turning track
Australia's Matthew Short (3-36) exploited the spin-friendly conditions to rattle Pakistan's middle-order, reducing them to 78/6. However, Shadab and Minhas (33) revived the chase with a 59-run partnership before Ellis broke it by trapping Minhas lbw in the 32nd over. Despite Shadab reaching his fifth ODI half-century and hitting two sixes against Green, he couldn't take Pakistan over the line as Ellis struck again. The pacer's brilliance meant Pakistan perished for 190 in 44 overs.
Match conclusion
Ellis's variations bamboozle Pakistan batters
Ellis's variations proved too much for Pakistan's batters, with his pace hitting 145km/h and slow balls just over 100km/h. This made it really tough for them to score runs. The pacer recorded his maiden four-fer in ODI cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has raced to 24 wickets from 19 ODIs at an average of 35.7 (ER: 5.51). Nine of his wickets have come in five games against Pakistan.