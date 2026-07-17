2nd T20I: Bangladesh spinners Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain floor Zimbabwe
What's the story
Bangladesh leveled the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a commanding 34-run victory in the second match at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The win came as a result of an impressive opening partnership between Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan, who both scored half-centuries as Bangladesh scored 186/5. In response, spin duo Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain shared 7 wickets between them. Zimbabwe perished for a score of 152 in 19.4 overs.
Bowling prowess
Mahedi and Rishad shine
Zimbabwe struggled to chase the target, with no batsman scoring more than Ryan Burl's 29.
Bangladesh's spinners Mahedi and Rishad wreaked havoc on Zimbabwe's batting order, taking seven wickets between them and giving away just 50 runs in their combined 46 deliveries.
Mahedi, who opened the bowling, started poorly before dismissing Tadiwanashe Marumani.
In his 2nd over, he dismissed Dion Myers. In the 10th over, he completed his three-fer by getting Clive Madande.
Meanwhile, Rishad picked one wicket in each of his 4 overs. He dismissed Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Burl and Blessing Muzarabani.
Numbers
Rishad claims his maiden four-fer in T20Is
Rishad managed 4/26 from 3.4 overs.
Playing his 61st match for Bangladesh, spinner Rishad has raced to a tally of 79 wickets at 21.16. He claimed his maiden four-wicket haul in T20Is.
As per Cricinfo, he became the 4th Bangladesh bowler with a four-plus wickets in a T20I versus Zimbabwe after Mosaddek Hossain (5/20), Shakib Al Hasan (4/21 and 4/35) and Nahid Rana.
Overall in T20s, Rishad owns 134 scalps at 22.32.
Information
Mahedi gets to 74 scalps for Bangladesh
Playing his 75th match for Bangladesh, senior spinner Mahedi raced to a tally of 74 wickets at 24.06. Overall in the 20-over format, Mahedi is closing in on 200 scalps. He has 193 wickets at 24.60.