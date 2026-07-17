2nd T20I, Bangladesh down Zimbabwe in Bulawayo: Report and stats

Bangladesh openers Saif and Tanzid set the tone for Bangladesh with a stand worth 120 runs.

However, both openers perished quickly as Bangladesh were reduced to 122/2.

Soon the side lost their way and were 141/5 in the 17th over.

However, the last 19 balls of the innings saw Bangladesh smash 45 runs.

Mohammad Saifuddin hammered a 10-ball 31*, smoking four sixes.