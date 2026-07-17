2nd T20I, Bangladesh down Zimbabwe in Bulawayo: Report and stats
What's the story
Bangladesh fought back versus Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I held in Bulawayo on Friday. After going down in the 1st clash, the visitors enjoyed a comprehensive all-round victory against Sikandar Raza's men. Bangladesh scored 186/5 in 20 overs, riding on fifties from openers Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan Tamim. In response, the home side failed to get past Bangladesh's score, folding for 152.
Summary
Summary of Bangladesh's innings
Bangladesh openers Saif and Tanzid set the tone for Bangladesh with a stand worth 120 runs.
However, both openers perished quickly as Bangladesh were reduced to 122/2.
Soon the side lost their way and were 141/5 in the 17th over.
However, the last 19 balls of the innings saw Bangladesh smash 45 runs.
Mohammad Saifuddin hammered a 10-ball 31*, smoking four sixes.
Information
How did Zimbabwe's bowlers fare?
Brian Bennett bowled one over (0/9). Richard Ngarava picked 2/23 from 4 overs. Raza was solid and managed 1/20 from 4 overs. Blessing Muzarabani clocked 0/35 from 4 overs. Brad Evans conceded 65 runs and picked 2 scalps. Ryan Burl and Milton Shumba remained wicketless.
50
12th fifty for Tanzid
Tanzid made 58 runs as his 44-ball knock had six fours and two sixes.
Across 52 T20I matches, the Bangladesh opener has now racked up 1,265 runs at an average of 26.91, as per Cricinfo.
This was his 12th T20I half-century (SR: 128.03).
He also smashed his third fifty across seven games against Zimbabwe. This includes 234 runs at 39.
Hassan
Fifth T20I fifty for Hassan
Hassan smoked eight fours and a six for his 45-ball 55. This was his fifth T20I fifty, which has taken him to 606 runs across 28 T20I matches at an average of 25.25.
The batter has a strike rate of 118.35 in the format. He now has 67 runs across two games against Zimbabwe.
Overall in T20s, he owns 14 fifties.
Do you know?
Bangladesh post their highest stand versus ZIM in T20Is
Hassan and Tanzid posted the highest stand for Bangladesh versus Zimbabwe in T20Is (any wicket), breaking Shakib Al Hasan and Shamsur Rahman's 118-run partnership for the 2nd wicket in 2013.
Bowling
Ngarava races to 120 scalps in T20Is
Zimbabwe skipper Ngarava (2/23) now owns 120 wickets in T20Is.
From 95 matches, he averages 20.70. As per Cricinfo, in nine matches against Bangladesh, he owns 13 scalps at 20.61.
Overall in the 20-over format, Ngarava has amassed 167 scalps from 144 matches at an average of 21.80.
Meanwhile, Raza (1/20) owns 108 scalps for Zimbabwe at 23.81. Overall, he has 252 T20 scalps.
Chase
Summary of Zimbabwe's chase
Zimbabwe lacked the bite in a chase of 187. Zimbabwe were reduced to 21/3 inside three overs.
A 44-run stand between Shumba and Raza lifted them up before they perished in quick succession.
Bangladesh had Zimbabwe reeling at 80/6 in the 10th over.
Tashinga Musekiwa and Burl added 29 runs before both perished. Evans's 25 then lifted Zimbabwe to 152.
Bowling
Mahedi and Rishad floor ZIM
Mahedi Hasan claimed 3/23 from his 4 overs.
Nahid Rana bowled 2.3 overs and managed 1/15.
Taskin Ahmed conceded 46 runs from his 4 overs. He failed to pick a wicket.
Mohammad Saifuddin did well and clocked 1/36 from 4 overs.
Rishad Hossain was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers and picked 4/26 from 3.4 overs.
Hassan bowled 1.3 overs and clocked 1/4.
Numbers
Rishad claims his maiden four-fer in T20Is
Playing his 61st match for Bangladesh, spinner Rishad raced to a tally of 79 wickets at 21.16.
He claimed his maiden four-wicket haul in T20Is.
He became the 4th Bangladesh bowler with a four-plus wickets in a T20I versus Zimbabwe after Mosaddek Hossain (5/20), Shakib Al Hasan (4/21 and 4/35) and Nahid Rana.
Overall in T20s, Rishad owns 134 scalps at 22.32.
Information
Mahedi gets to 74 scalps for Bangladesh
Playing his 75th match for Bangladesh, senior spinner Mahedi raced to a tally of 74 wickets at 24.06. Overall in the 20-over format, Mahedi is closing in on 200 scalps. He has 193 wickets at 24.60.
ZIM batters
Key batting numbers for Raza and Burl
Raza struck at 233.33, slamming three fours and a six in his 12-ball 28.
In 135 matches for Zimbabwe, he has amassed 3,137 runs at 26.58. He is closing in on 150 sixes (148).
Burl smashed a 19-ball 29. He hit a four and one six.
He is now the 2nd Zimbabwe batter after Raza to surpass 2,000 T20I runs. He owns 2,007 runs.