3 Indian players who can earn recall for NZ ODIs

Mohammed Shami is another 36-year-old Indian pacer who could be in line for a recall.

His last international appearance was during the Champions Trophy final in March 2025.

However, the veteran has been prolific in domestic cricket across all formats.

Shami, who boasts over 200 wickets in both Tests and ODIs, can be an asset on pace-friendly New Zealand tracks.

Moreover, the young lot of Indian pacers struggled big time in their recent ODI assignments.