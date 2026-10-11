3 Indian players who can earn recall for NZ ODIs
What's the story
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to make his international return for India after nearly four years. With the pacer being 36 years old, the decision to include him in the T20I squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand came as a surprise. Bhuvneshwar's call-up is an indication that the selectors are open to awarding the performers in domestic cricket. On this note, we look at three players who can earn recall for the ODI leg of the New Zealand tour.
#1
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami is another 36-year-old Indian pacer who could be in line for a recall.
His last international appearance was during the Champions Trophy final in March 2025.
However, the veteran has been prolific in domestic cricket across all formats.
Shami, who boasts over 200 wickets in both Tests and ODIs, can be an asset on pace-friendly New Zealand tracks.
Moreover, the young lot of Indian pacers struggled big time in their recent ODI assignments.
#2
Rajat Patidar
Several reports claim that Test regulars will miss the latter half of the five-ODI series.
This could result in a call-up for the in-form Rajat Patidar.
The middle-order batter, who played his ODI in December 2023, recently smashed back-to-back fifties in the unofficial ODI series against Australia A.
Moreover, he was arguably the best Indian middle-order batter in the IPL 2026 season, scoring 501 runs at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 192.69.
#3
Tilak Varma
Though Tilak Varma is currently the vice-captain of India's T20I team, the southpaw has played just five ODIs since his debut in 2023.
The 23-year-old has been consistent in List A cricket, scoring 2,142 runs at an average of 47.60.
Moreover, Varma, a left-handed batsman, could add some variety to an otherwise right-hand-dominated batting line-up.
His international experience could also come in handy.