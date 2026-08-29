3 IPL stars India can pick for Afghanistan T20I series
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have confirmed a three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan. The matches will be held at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi from September 13-17, 2026. As the BCCI selection committee is yet to name India's squad, we look at three star performers in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) who can earn a call-up.
#1
Patidar can be a middle-over beast
Rajat Patidar, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to back-to-back IPL titles, had a stellar 2026 season with the bat.
Arguably the best Indian middle-order batter in the season, Patidar struck at 192.69, scoring 501 runs at an average of 41.75.
His performance in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans was particularly impressive, where he scored a blistering 93* off just 33 balls.
Owing to the same, his absence from India's recent T20I assignments surprised many.
#2
Rahul can earn a recall
KL Rahul, who last played a T20I in late 2022, also enjoyed a dream IPL 2026 season for Delhi Capitals.
Across 14 games, Rahul smashed 593 runs at an average of 45.61. The Indian batter has a strike rate of 174.41, his highest in a season.
Rahul slammed a record-breaking 152* against Punjab Kings - the highest individual IPL score by an Indian.
As he can also double up as a wicket-keeper, Rahul would bring versatility to the squad.
#3
Pandya offers the all-round option
Krunal Pandya, another RCB star, outperformed India's premier spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel in IPL 2026.
The former, who is left-arm spinner, took 14 wickets from 16 games with an economy rate of 8.41 and scored 226 runs at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 145.80.
With the next T20 World Cup taking place in 2028, India have several reasons to invest in an experienced three-dimensional player.