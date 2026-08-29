3 IPL stars India can pick for Afghanistan T20I series 

Rajat Patidar, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to back-to-back IPL titles, had a stellar 2026 season with the bat.

Arguably the best Indian middle-order batter in the season, Patidar struck at 192.69, scoring 501 runs at an average of 41.75.

His performance in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans was particularly impressive, where he scored a blistering 93* off just 33 balls.

Owing to the same, his absence from India's recent T20I assignments surprised many.