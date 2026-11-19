The Lucknow Super Giants have the biggest remaining purse of all teams - ₹47.45 crore.

But this financial cushion comes at a cost, as they have let go of key players like wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and senior pacer Mohammed Shami.

As they have even let Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje go, the pace department looks thin and inexperienced.

Moreover, the Super Giants arguably have the weakest Indian batting core at the moment.