IPL 2027 auction: 3 teams with major squad gaps
What's the story
As the Indian Premier League 2027 mini-auction approaches on December 16, franchises are feeling the impact of their retention decisions. On November 17, the 10 participating teams confirmed their retention list for the upcoming season. While several teams have retained their core and don't have much to do at the auction, some sides have major gaps to fill. Here we look at three such sides who must have a good auction to build a strong squad.
#1
Lucknow Super Giants
The Lucknow Super Giants have the biggest remaining purse of all teams - ₹47.45 crore.
But this financial cushion comes at a cost, as they have let go of key players like wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and senior pacer Mohammed Shami.
As they have even let Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje go, the pace department looks thin and inexperienced.
Moreover, the Super Giants arguably have the weakest Indian batting core at the moment.
#2
Chennai Super Kings
While Chennai Super Kings released 10 players, the biggest development was MS Dhoni retiring as a player.
The team, which owns a purse of ₹28.05 crore, faces roster and rebuilding pressures heading into the auction after finishing eighth in IPL 2026 and missing the playoffs for three straight seasons.
With Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis traded out, CSK need to identify new fast bowlers.
They also need some local talent to assist Noor Ahmad in the spin department.
#3
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders parted ways with fast bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman, freeing up a total of ₹27.2 crore from their budget.
They will enter the auction with ₹41.65 crore. The team needs to identify a new skipper following Ajinkya Rahane's retirement.
Like LSG, KKR also struggled big time in the batting department last season. The latter's current fast-bowling department also looks far from lethal.