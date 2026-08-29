3 young Indian cricketers who can earn 'legend' status 

Yashasvi Jaiswal is arguably the best Test opener going around, and his numbers state the same.

The southpaw, who averages a stunning 47.49 in Test matches, boasts tons in challenging conditions of England and Australia.

He already has two centuries in just six ODIs, and his Indian Premier League (IPL) numbers are also impressive.

With Jaiswal being an all-format international centurion at the age of 24, his attacking yet consistent display can take him to greater heights.