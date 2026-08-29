3 young Indian cricketers who can earn 'legend' status
What's the story
Indian cricket is blessed with a wealth of talent, both young and experienced. Several players have shown their ability to perform in all formats and under tough conditions. As we look ahead, the next few years promise important Test series, ICC tournaments, and bilateral events. With the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma nearing the final chapters of their illustrious international careers, here are three young Indian cricketers who can attain 'legend' status.
#1
Jaiswal is already an established Test opener
Yashasvi Jaiswal is arguably the best Test opener going around, and his numbers state the same.
The southpaw, who averages a stunning 47.49 in Test matches, boasts tons in challenging conditions of England and Australia.
He already has two centuries in just six ODIs, and his Indian Premier League (IPL) numbers are also impressive.
With Jaiswal being an all-format international centurion at the age of 24, his attacking yet consistent display can take him to greater heights.
#2
Gill is the Indian skipper
Shubman Gill has been a different beast after becoming India's Test and ODI skipper last year.
The 26-year-old has constantly made his bat talk across formats, suggesting that leadership brings the best out of him.
Gill, who averages over 60 in ODIs, has been scoring at 71.87 in Tests after becoming the skipper.
Though he has not been around the T20I set-up lately, his last two IPL campaigns have resulted in 650-plus runs each.
Many even consider him to be the best batter of the next decade.
#3
Arshdeep is a two-time World Cup winner
At 27, Arshdeep Singh is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is and also a two-time T20 World Cup champion.
Left-arm pacers have been rare commodities in Indian cricket, and Arshdeep seems to be the team's best bet in this department.
The tall and lanky Arshdeep can swing the new ball besides nailing yorkers toward the end.
These attributes can help him ace Test cricket as well, though he is yet to make his debut in the format.