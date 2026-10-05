3 batting records owned by captain Shubman Gill (international cricket)
What's the story
Indian ace Shubman Gill's batting performance since taking over as captain has been nothing short of exceptional. The young opener has been in phenomenal form, scoring heavily across formats. Notably, Gill took over as India's Test and ODI skipper last year. As Gill has been in the form of his life, we look at the three batting feats owned by him while leading India.
#2
Second-most runs in a Test series
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England last year marked Gill's maiden leadership assignment in Tests.
Across five matches, he scored 754 runs at an average of 75.40 and won the Player of the Series award (100s: 4).
Having compiled 810 runs in the 1936-37 home Ashes series against England, Australia's Don Bradman is the only skipper to compile more runs in a bilateral Test series, as per Cricinfo.
However, Gill is the only skipper to hammer 730-plus runs in an away Test series.
#1
Twin 150-plus scores at Edgbaston
The Edgbaston affair of the aforementioned India-England series saw Gill become the first player to score a double-ton and a 150-plus score in the same Test.
He scored 269 and 161 in this match.
Gill finished the game with 430 runs, the second-most by a captain in a game after England's Graham Gooch versus India (456 runs in 1990).
No other Indian skipper has even managed 300 runs in a Test.
#3
Highest individual ODI score by a skipper
Last week, Gill entered the record books with his second ODI double-century in the Guwahati ODI against West Indies.
He made an unbeaten 133-ball 223* as India recorded the second-highest successful chase in ODI history (406 runs).
This is the highest individual score by a skipper in ODI and the second-highest overall.
Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag are the only other skippers with ODI double-hundreds.
Besides Gill, no other skipper has even touched the 165-run mark in a run chase.