3 batting records owned by captain Shubman Gill (international cricket) 

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England last year marked Gill's maiden leadership assignment in Tests.

Across five matches, he scored 754 runs at an average of 75.40 and won the Player of the Series award (100s: 4).

Having compiled 810 runs in the 1936-37 home Ashes series against England, Australia's Don Bradman is the only skipper to compile more runs in a bilateral Test series, as per Cricinfo.

However, Gill is the only skipper to hammer 730-plus runs in an away Test series.