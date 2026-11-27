3 underrated players who could become IPL auction steals
What's the story
Indian Premier League (IPL) IPL auctions are often shaped by more than star power. While established names attract fierce bidding, lesser-known performers can offer franchises excellent value if their skills match a team's requirements. Domestic form, specialist abilities and the potential to thrive in the right environment can make an otherwise overlooked player a smart investment. These 3 names deserve attention as teams search for bargains ahead of the auction.
#1
Vikalp Tiwari - Chhattisgarh
Vikalp Tiwari is an exciting option for franchises willing to invest in youth.
The 17-year-old Chhattisgarh batter has scored 237 runs in six Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, striking at 191.12, with a highest score of 119* (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
His fearless approach could suit the top order or provide an attacking middle-order option.
A relatively modest bid could secure a player with considerable room to develop.
#2
Virat Singh - Jharkhand
Virat Singh offers the kind of domestic experience that can make an auction signing immediately useful.
The Jharkhand left-hander scored 382 runs in 11 matches in the 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, striking at 169.77.
In 7 SMAT games this season, he owns 157 runs at 39.25 (50s: 1), as per Cricinfo.
Having previously been part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he also understands the demands of an IPL environment.
He could be a cost-effective Indian middle-order option.
#3
Karan Lal - Bengal
Karan Lal could attract attention as a batting all-rounder rather than simply another domestic run-scorer.
In 7 SMAT games this season, he owns 219 runs at 36.50 (50s: 2). He also owns six scalps, claiming two three-fers each.
That combination gives franchises flexibility in team selection.
If his skills translate to the IPL, he may offer value across more than one discipline.