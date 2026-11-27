Vikalp Tiwari is an exciting option for franchises willing to invest in youth.

The 17-year-old Chhattisgarh batter has scored 237 runs in six Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, striking at 191.12, with a highest score of 119* (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

His fearless approach could suit the top order or provide an attacking middle-order option.

A relatively modest bid could secure a player with considerable room to develop.