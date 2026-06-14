3rd ODI: Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain power Bangladesh with fifties
What's the story
In the third and final ODI against Australia, Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 274/5 while batting first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. While Towhid Hridoy's 83 was the headline of the innings, the hosts were also bolstered by half-centuries from Litton Das and MosaddekHossain. Their brilliance meant Bangladesh made a strong comeback after being reduced to 61/3 at one stage. Here we look at Litton and Mosaddek's performance and stats.
Recovery act
Litton, Mosaddek assist Hridoy
Towhid Hridoy led the recovery for Bangladesh with an impressive 83 off 88 balls. He and Litton stabilized the innings with a patient 92-run partnership after the early wickets. Though the latter got retired hurt while batting at 48, Hridoy found another potent partner in Mosaddek as the two batters added 93 runs. Das returned to bat in the penultimate over and completed his fifty.
Mosaddek
Mosaddek' second fifty of the series
Mosaddek brought up his second fifty of the series, scoring an unbeaten 56 off 51 balls. He hit five fours and a six. The 30-year-old had celebrated his ODI return with an unbeaten 86 off 70 balls in the series opener. The all-rounder now has five ODI fifties, which took his tally to 791 runs from 46 games at 30.42 (SR: 87.79). Playing his maiden ODI series against the Aussies, Mosaddek finished with 157 runs at a strike rate of 116.29.
Litton
1,500 runs in home ODIs for Litton
Litton's 58* off 78 balls was laced with four fours and a six. This knock took him past 1,500 runs in home ODIs. The batter has now raced to 1,506 runs from 51 games at 34.22. His tally now includes seven fifties and three tons. Overall, the Bangladesh batter has scored 2,869 runs across 104 ODIs at an average of 30.84 (SR: 85.51). This was his 14th half-century in this format (100s: 5). 142 of his runs have come in five matches against Australia at 35.50 (50: 1).
Information
Litton gets to this List A milestone
With this 43rd run, Litton went past 6,500 runs in the List A format. Across 202 matches, the 31-year-old has completed 6,513 runs at an average of over 35 (SR: 88-plus). The dasher has recorded 12 tons and 34 fifties.