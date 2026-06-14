3rd ODI: Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain power Bangladesh with fifties

Litton

1,500 runs in home ODIs for Litton

Litton's 58* off 78 balls was laced with four fours and a six. This knock took him past 1,500 runs in home ODIs. The batter has now raced to 1,506 runs from 51 games at 34.22. His tally now includes seven fifties and three tons. Overall, the Bangladesh batter has scored 2,869 runs across 104 ODIs at an average of 30.84 (SR: 85.51). This was his 14th half-century in this format (100s: 5). 142 of his runs have come in five matches against Australia at 35.50 (50: 1).