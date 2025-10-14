Mohammad Nabi smashes 62* versus Bangladesh in 3rd ODI: Stats

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi played a whirlwind knock of an unbeaten 62 against Bangladesh in the 3rd and final ODI on Tuesday. The match in Abu Dhabi saw Nabi walk out with Afghanistan in a bit of a bother (188/5). However, Nabi held his fort and played a blinder in the end, helping his side get to 293/9 in 50 overs.

Knock Nabi spoils Bangladesh's party Afghanistan lost wickets at key junctures after Nabi walked in and at one time it looked like a score around 260 was possible. Afghanistan were 249/9 after 48 overs before Nabi broke loose. Nahid Rana came in to bowl and walked off midway into his 49th over due to injury. Nabi then targeted Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud to help his side.

Information Nabi goes berserk in the final 2 overs Nabi slammed Mehidy for three sixes as the 49th over produced 25 runs. Thereafter, the 20th over went for 19 runs. He hit three fours and a six, attacking Mahmud. He completed a 35-ball fifty.