3rd ODI: Tamim, Sarkar script records with historic 151-run partnership
What's the story
Bangladesh cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the third ODI of their series. The visitors chased down a target of 200 runs in just 36 overs, thanks to an impressive unbeaten knock of 94 by Tanzid Hasan Tamim and a solid contribution from Soumya Sarkar (69). They added 151 runs for the opening wicket and broke some historic records during the course. Here are further details.
Partnership
Bangladesh get over the line with ease
While most of the Zimbabwe batters had a troublesome time in Harare, the visitors hardly broke a sweat. The Bangladesh openers took charge of the chase from the word go, reaching their team's fifty in nine overs and completing a century partnership off 113 balls. Despite losing Sarkar for 69, Tamim continued to bat well and looked set to touch the three-figure mark. However, he fell to Ernest Masuku while going for a big shot when only three runs were needed.
Tamim
1,000 ODI runs for Tamim
Tamim smashed eight fours and three sixes en route to his 94 off 101 balls. He went past 1,000 runs during this knock, as per ESPNcricnfo. The batter, who missed out on his second ODI hundred, has now raced to 1,044 runs from 40 games at an average of 27.47 (50s: 9). He finished the Zimbabwe series with 159 runs at 53 (50s: 2).
Sarkar
2,500 ODI runs loading for Sarkar
Sarkar also batted well for his 69 off 82 balls, a knock laced with eight boundaries and two maximums. While this was his 15th ODI fifty, the tally also includes three tons. Across 86 games in the format, he has raced to 2,488 runs at 32.31. 217 of his runs have come across five games against Zimbabwe at 43.40 (100: 1, 50: 1).
Stand
Historic stand between Sarkar and Tamim
Having added 151 runs, Sarkar and Tamim recorded the highest stand by a Bangladesh opening pair away from home (ODIs). Overall, they became the seventh pair with a 150-plus opening stand for Bangladesh. Sarkar has been involved in three of these stands. This was also Bangladesh's second-highest opening stand in run chases, only behind Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal's 154-run stand in the 2015 Chattogram ODI against South Africa.