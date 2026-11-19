Shimron Hetmyer, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, could be in great demand in the upcoming auction.

Despite a poor IPL 2026 season where he scored just 78 runs in seven innings, his recent form has been impressive.

Hetmyer's 1,305 T20 runs this year have come at a strike rate of 167.95.

As the West Indies star has been a proven finisher at the IPL level, teams looking to bolster their middle and lower order can go after Hetmyer.