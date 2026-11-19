IPL 2027 auction: These 5 players can spark bidding wars
What's the story
The Indian Premier League 2027 mini-auction is set to take place on December 16 in Goa. On November 17, the 10 participating teams confirmed their retention list for the upcoming season. With limited options and a huge purse among the franchises, some players are likely to spark bidding wars in the auction. Here we look at five such players.
#1
Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, could be in great demand in the upcoming auction.
Despite a poor IPL 2026 season where he scored just 78 runs in seven innings, his recent form has been impressive.
Hetmyer's 1,305 T20 runs this year have come at a strike rate of 167.95.
As the West Indies star has been a proven finisher at the IPL level, teams looking to bolster their middle and lower order can go after Hetmyer.
#2
Shai Hope
West Indies captain Shai Hope recently had an outstanding white-ball series in India.
He amassed a staggering 261 runs in four T20I innings, including two centuries and a half-century.
His dual role as a batsman and wicket-keeper makes him even more valuable.
Kolkata Knight Riders, who are on the lookout for a new captain, could consider investing in Hope.
#3
Trent Boult
Trent Boult, the left-arm seamer released by Mumbai Indians, could ignite a bidding war among franchises.
The 37-year-old New Zealand stalwart might not be at the peak of his prowess, but his performance in the ETPL 2026, where he took 16 wickets in nine innings, could attract teams who are looking for a genuine new-ball seamer.
As per Cricinfo, Boult owns the second-most powerplay wickets in IPL history (72).
#4
Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka's white-ball captain Kusal Mendis is another overseas keeper-batter who could attract bids from multiple teams.
According to Cricinfo, he has scored 1,191 T20 runs this year at an average of 42.53 and a strike rate of 147.76.
His ability to perform well on Asian pitches makes him a valuable asset for any team in the IPL auction.
#5
Matheesha Pathirana
Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana, who bagged ₹18 crore from KKR at last season's auction, played a solitary game in IPL 2026 due to fitness issues.
Despite the star pacer's injury woes, his ability to cramp batters in the final overs can ignite strong bids.
The pacer made a name for himself during his stint with Chennai Super Kings, taking 47 wickets in 32 matches and contributing to their title win in 2023 (ER: 8.68).