Ashes: A look at Australia's Test record at the SCG
What's the story
The final Ashes Test between Australia and England will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4. The match will start at 5:00am IST. Australia have already won the Ashes urn after winning the third Test, but lost the fourth by four wickets in Melbourne. They lead the series 3-1 and would want to finish on a high note. Here we look at their Test record at the SCG.
Stats
62 wins in 113 matches
According to ESPNcricinfo, Australia have played 113 Tests at the Sydney Cricket Ground since 1882. They have won 62, lost 28, and drawn 23 matches here. Since the start of 2000, the Aussies have 19 wins across 28 SCG Tests (2 defeats, 7 draws). Both of Australia's Sydney defeats in this century have come against England - in 2003 and 2011.
Ashes
Australia own a 27-22 win-loss record against England
Australia and England have faced each other 57 times at the SCG in Tests The Aussies have won 27 matches compared to England's 22. A total of 8 matches have been drawn. When the two teams last met here in 2022, the match ended in a draw. Before that, Australia won in 2018 and 2014. England last won here in 2011, by an innings margin.
Performers
Khawaja has enjoyed operating at SCG
Usman Khawaja, who will retire from international cricket after the upcoming game, has tallied 875 Test runs at SCG, averaging a jaw-dropping 87.50. Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith has also done well here, recording a tally of 1,096 Test runs at an average of 64.47. Mitchell Starc has managed 27 wickets at the venue at a higher average of 42.40. The in-form Travis Head boasts 148 runs at the SCG. He averages a below-par 29.6.