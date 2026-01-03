Ashes: A look at Australia's Test record at the SCG

The final Ashes Test between Australia and England will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4. The match will start at 5:00am IST. Australia have already won the Ashes urn after winning the third Test, but lost the fourth by four wickets in Melbourne. They lead the series 3-1 and would want to finish on a high note. Here we look at their Test record at the SCG.

Stats 62 wins in 113 matches According to ESPNcricinfo, Australia have played 113 Tests at the Sydney Cricket Ground since 1882. They have won 62, lost 28, and drawn 23 matches here. Since the start of 2000, the Aussies have 19 wins across 28 SCG Tests (2 defeats, 7 draws). Both of Australia's Sydney defeats in this century have come against England - in 2003 and 2011.

Ashes Australia own a 27-22 win-loss record against England Australia and England have faced each other 57 times at the SCG in Tests The Aussies have won 27 matches compared to England's 22. A total of 8 matches have been drawn. When the two teams last met here in 2022, the match ended in a draw. Before that, Australia won in 2018 and 2014. England last won here in 2011, by an innings margin.