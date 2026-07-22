5th ODI: Kelly, Latham hammer fifties versus West Indies 

Will Young launched a brilliant counterattack, scoring 56 off 63 balls before being dismissed by Lawes in the 20th over.

After his dismissal, Kelly and Latham forged a solid 54-run partnership to take the score forward.

Kelly scored 64 while Latham showcased his class with a fluent innings of 69 runs.

The latter also dominated a 48-run stand with skipper Mitchell Santner (13) en route to his knock.

Their efforts meant NZ finished at 268/9. The Kiwis later chased down the target.