5th ODI: Kelly, Latham hammer fifties versus West Indies
What's the story
Albeit in a losing cause, Tom Latham and Nick Kelly hammered fifties for New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI against the West Indies in Barbados. Their efforts helped the Kiwis set a challenging target of 269 runs for the home team. After being asked to bat first, New Zealand had a shaky start with Henry Nicholls's early dismissal in the Powerplay. However, the visitors were then powered by a few fine knocks.
Batting highlights
Young, Kelly, and Latham's contributions bolster NZ innings
Will Young launched a brilliant counterattack, scoring 56 off 63 balls before being dismissed by Lawes in the 20th over.
After his dismissal, Kelly and Latham forged a solid 54-run partnership to take the score forward.
Kelly scored 64 while Latham showcased his class with a fluent innings of 69 runs.
The latter also dominated a 48-run stand with skipper Mitchell Santner (13) en route to his knock.
Their efforts meant NZ finished at 268/9. The Kiwis later chased down the target.
Latham
27th ODI fifty for Latham
Latham smoked six fours and a maximum en route to his 69 off 71 balls.
Across 171 ODI matches, the southpaw has raced to 4,664 runs at an average of 34.04, as per Cricinfo.
He has hammered 27 fifties besides eight tons.
458 of his runs have come across 19 games against WI at 28.62 (50s: 2).
Kelly
Third fifty for Kelly in ODIs
Kelly made 64 off 80 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.
This was Kelly's third half-century in his eight-match ODI career.
The left-handed batter, who made his ODI debut last year, recorded his previous two fifties against Bangladesh.
He has now completed 265 ODI runs at an average of 33.12 and a strike rate of 75.07.