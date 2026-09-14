How England have fared at The Rose Bowl in T20Is
What's the story
England are set to host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, followed by as many ODIs. The first of the three T20Is is scheduled at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on September 15. While England return to white-ball cricket after routing Pakistan 3-0 in the Test series, Sri Lanka were beaten 1-0 in the home Test series by India. Take a look at England's T20I record in Southampton.
Record
Record at The Rose Bowl
As per Cricinfo, England have played 14 T20Is at The Rose Bowl since 2005, winning eight and losing six.
In their last outing here, earlier this year, England hammered India by 56 runs. They smashed 257/3, with Jos Buttler's 131 off 64 balls leading the charge.
England also beat the West Indies at this venue last year.
Information
Against SL at this venue
England and Sri Lanka have squared off thrice in T20Is at the Southampton venue - 2006, 2016, and 2021. While Sri Lanka won the 2006 affair, England reigned supreme in the latter two.
Performers
Here are the star performers
Buttler is the highest run-scorer at The Rose Bowl in T20Is.
In nine matches here, the star wicketkeeper-batter has hammered 383 runs at an incredible average of 64.66. His tally includes a ton, 2 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 165.81.
Meanwhile, spinner Adil Rashid is the highest wicket-taker at this venue, with 11 scalps at 19.90 (ER: 6.84).