England announce squads for white-ball series against Sri Lanka

Donald, a 29-year-old top-order batter from Swansea, has been included in the squad for three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

He could become the first Glamorgan product to play for England in two decades.

As per Cricinfo, the player has an impressive strike rate of 214 in T20 cricket for Derbyshire and was recently seen scoring 38 runs off just 19 balls in Trent Rockets's Hundred final last month.

Overall, he owns 2,423 runs in 20 overs cricket from 111 matches (106 innings) at 23.99 (50s: 18).

He has struck 131 sixes and 250 fours.