England announce squads for white-ball series against Sri Lanka
What's the story
England have announced their white-ball squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka. The team will be without regulars Phil Salt (quadriceps), Jacob Bethell (knee), and Sam Curran (groin) due to injuries. Sussex seamer Henry Crocombe has been called up for the ODIs, while Aneurin Donald makes a potential debut in the T20I squad. Here's more.
New faces
Potential debut for Aneurin Donald
Donald, a 29-year-old top-order batter from Swansea, has been included in the squad for three T20Is against Sri Lanka.
He could become the first Glamorgan product to play for England in two decades.
As per Cricinfo, the player has an impressive strike rate of 214 in T20 cricket for Derbyshire and was recently seen scoring 38 runs off just 19 balls in Trent Rockets's Hundred final last month.
Overall, he owns 2,423 runs in 20 overs cricket from 111 matches (106 innings) at 23.99 (50s: 18).
He has struck 131 sixes and 250 fours.
Squad adjustments
Banton, Jacks return; Ahmed, Wood dropped
Tom Banton (quadriceps) and Will Jacks (appendicitis) are fit again after recent absences.
Jamie Overton returns after missing July's white-ball series against India.
Gus Atkinson and Ben Duckett have also been recalled for the T20Is after impressing in the Hundred tournament.
However, Rehan Ahmed and Luke Wood have been dropped from the squad.
ODI adjustments
Crocombe added to ODI squad
Crocombe, who has taken hat-tricks in successive County Championship matches for Sussex, has been added to the ODI squad. He was briefly called up to England's Test squad in June as cover.
Other players added to the ODI squad are Overton, Sonny Baker, and Jordan Cox.
Meanwhile, Brydon Carse, James Coles, Saqib Mahmood, Bethell (injured), and Curran have been left out.
Selector remarks
Selectors praise Donald and Crocombe
England selector Marcus North praised Donald and Crocombe for their impressive performances in domestic cricket.
He said, "Aneurin has had an exceptional season for Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast and also with Trent Rockets in the Hundred while Henry is a player we have had an eye on all summer."
This statement highlights the selectors' focus on players who have consistently performed well at lower levels.
Squads
Here are England's squads for SL series
T20I squad: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.
ODI squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue.