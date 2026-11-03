Glenn Maxwell retires from international cricket: Presenting his best knocks

Maxwell took the cricket fraternity by storm by smashing a historic double-century that powered Australia to a majestic win against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai.

Maxwell, playing through cramps, helped Australia recover from 91/7.

They eventually chased down 292, with Maxwell completing his maiden ODI double-century - 201* off 128 balls with the help of 21 fours and 10 sixes.

It was the first double-hundred by a non-opener in ODIs and also the first in a run chase.