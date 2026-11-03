Glenn Maxwell retires from international cricket: Presenting his best knocks
What's the story
Glenn Maxwell, one of Australia's most explosive cricketers, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The all-rounder had a stellar career spanning over 14 years, during which he played seven Tests, 149 ODIs, and 130 T20Is. Known for his aggressive batting style and high strike rate, Maxwell leaves behind an impressive legacy in the sport. As Maxwell has brought curtains to his illustrious career, let's revisit his top knocks.
#1
First ODI double-hundred by a non-opener
Maxwell took the cricket fraternity by storm by smashing a historic double-century that powered Australia to a majestic win against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai.
Maxwell, playing through cramps, helped Australia recover from 91/7.
They eventually chased down 292, with Maxwell completing his maiden ODI double-century - 201* off 128 balls with the help of 21 fours and 10 sixes.
It was the first double-hundred by a non-opener in ODIs and also the first in a run chase.
#2
Unbeaten 145 vs Sri Lanka, T20I, 2016
Maxwell scored a blistering 145* off 65 balls in the 2016 Pallekele T20I against Sri Lanka.
Opening the batting with David Warner, he led Australia to a then-record T20I total of 263/3 and an eventual victory by 85 runs.
This innings, which was laced with 14 fours and nine sixes, showcased his ability to dominate from the start and set up winning totals for his team in limited-overs cricket.
#3
113* vs India, T20I, 2019
Two of Maxwell's five T20I hundreds came against India - both in run chases.
The first was in February 2019, when he scored an unbeaten 113 off just 55 balls during a thrilling run chase in Bengaluru.
The Aussies chased down 191 with two balls to spare as Maxwell smashed seven fours and nine sixes.
Notably, Australia were reeling at 22/2 when the dasher arrived to bat.
#4
104* vs India, T20I, 2023
Days after smashing the historic double-ton in the 2023 World Cup, Maxwell tore apart the Indian bowling attack in the Guwahati T20I.
He helped Australia chase down a mammoth target of 223 runs in the final ball of the innings.
The visitors needed 49 runs off the last three overs, and Maxwell went big.
He hammered a six and three fours in the final over, helping Australia chase 21 runs.
Maxwell slammed an unbeaten 104(48). The knock included 13 fours and 7 sixes.
#5
Fastest-ever ODI World Cup century
Maxwell's other hundred in the 2023 WC was also historic.
He slammed a 40-ball ton against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi - the fastest by an Australian and also the quickest in WC history.
Maxwell came to the middle in the 39th over when Australia lost their fourth wicket.
He single-handedly took the Aussies to 399/8, having hammered a flurry of boundaries.
Maxwell eventually smashed a 44-ball 106 (9 fours and 8 sixes) as Australia later won by a massive 309 runs.