Aiden Markram to captain South Africa in T20 World Cup

Aiden Markram has been named the captain of South Africa for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The squad also features Quinton de Kock, who recently reversed his international retirement decision, and Anrich Nortje, who is returning from injury. Kagiso Rabada, who recently returned to action in SA20 after spening weeks on the sideline, will lead the Proteas pace unit in the global event. Here's more.

Team composition South Africa's squad for T20 World Cup 2026 The South African squad is filled with plenty of pace bowlers. Besides Nortje and Rabada, the likes of Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi and Kwena Maphaka complete the unit. Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi and Jason Smith are some of the batting stars, with all-rounders George Linde and Donovan Ferreira also being included. SA squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith.

Pre-tournament strategy South Africa's preparation for T20 World Cup South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad emphasized the importance of their recent tour of India in preparing for the T20 World Cup. He said, "The experience we gained playing in those conditions will undoubtedly benefit us as we head into this tournament." The team will play one more T20I series against West Indies before heading to the World Cup, with that squad set to be announced later this month.