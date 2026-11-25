Aaryavir, Virender Sehwag's son, registers for IPL 2027 auction
What's the story
Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, has registered for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. He was the top run-scorer in the recent Under-19 Asia Cup, scoring 361 runs in five matches at an average of over 90. Mohit Ulva, who was also part of the squad and powered India to the title, has registered at a base price of ₹30 lakh.
Auction absentees
Lakshya Raichandani and Anvay Dravid have opted out
India Under-19 captain Lakshya Raichandani and Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid, have opted out of this year's IPL auction.
The initial longlist for the 2027 IPL auction has 1,220 players.
Franchises will trim this list by December 1 by submitting their preferred names and nominations for any additional players they want to be considered.
Player inclusion
Capped players in the longlist
The longlist for the IPL 2027 auction includes 14 capped Indian players such as Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar.
Other players include Akash Deep, Jaydev Unadkat, Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Sen, Mayank Agarwal, and Rahul Tripathi, among others.
The only two Indian players to have registered at the highest base price of ₹2 crore are Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar.
Global talent
Notable international players in the longlist
The longlist for the IPL 2027 auction also features international players like Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Other notable inclusions are former Australia opener David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Sam Billings, among others.
Players who have registered in the next base price bracket of ₹1.5 crore include Allah Ghazanfar, Daniel Sams, and Riley Meredith, among others.