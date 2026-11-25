India Under-19 captain Lakshya Raichandani and Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid, have opted out of this year's IPL auction.

The initial longlist for the 2027 IPL auction has 1,220 players.

Franchises will trim this list by December 1 by submitting their preferred names and nominations for any additional players they want to be considered.