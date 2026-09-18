Is Abhishek Sharma the world's greatest T20I batter?

Abhishek's greatest weapon is arguably his ability to transform the powerplay into a match-defining phase.

Against Afghanistan, he raced to his fifty in 16 balls before accelerating further and clocking 76 runs in the 1st six overs (powerplay).

As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek set the record for the highest individual score in the powerplay phase (Men's T20Is).

That kind of acceleration makes him particularly valuable in modern T20 cricket.