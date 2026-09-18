Is Abhishek Sharma the world's greatest T20I batter?
What's the story
Abhishek Sharma's latest assault on Afghanistan has taken his T20I batting to another level. The left-hander smashed 108 from just 34 balls in Delhi, reaching his hundred in only 30 deliveries. It was India's fastest T20I century and the third-fastest in Men's T20Is overall. The innings also followed scores of 82 and 39 in the opening two games, underlining the remarkable consistency.
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Record-breaking powerplay impact
Abhishek's greatest weapon is arguably his ability to transform the powerplay into a match-defining phase.
Against Afghanistan, he raced to his fifty in 16 balls before accelerating further and clocking 76 runs in the 1st six overs (powerplay).
As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek set the record for the highest individual score in the powerplay phase (Men's T20Is).
That kind of acceleration makes him particularly valuable in modern T20 cricket.
Gayle
Is Abhishek in same league as Gayle or Buttler?
Chris Gayle and Jos Buttler remain the two of the most established names in T20 cricket.
Former legend Gayle showcased extraordinary power, longevity and consistency across leagues and international cricket.
On the other hand, Buttler has just reached 15,000 runs in T20s.
Abhishek obviously does not yet possess a comparable career resume, but his natural ability to clear boundaries places him in a similar stylistic conversation.
His ceiling is therefore high enough to invite comparisons.
Benchmark
Rohit Sharma remains a major benchmark
Rohit Sharma represents another important benchmark for Abhishek.
The former India opener combined elegance with extraordinary six-hitting and became one of T20I cricket's most prolific run-scorers.
Abhishek has now taken the Indian record for the fastest T20I hundred, previously held by Rohit.
However, Rohit's longevity and sustained international output remain a separate standard. Abhishek is beginning the race impressively, but still has considerable ground to cover.
Modern
The modern generation has serious competition
Abhishek is not alone among the current generation of elite T20 batters.
Harry Brook has demonstrated exceptional range and power, while veteran Mitchell Marsh has developed into a dangerous force capable of destroying attacks.
Abhishek's latest hundred strengthens his position among this generation, particularly because his powerplay impact gives him a distinctive method of influencing matches.
He can set the tone from ball one.
Conclusion
Greatest ever? The career still needs time
Calling Abhishek the greatest T20I batter ever would be premature because greatness requires sustained excellence over a substantial international career.
Gayle, Rohit and Buttler built their reputations across years of performances, while Abhishek is young and getting there.
His 108 against Afghanistan demonstrates an extraordinary ceiling, but longevity, consistency against varied attacks and performances in high-pressure matches will ultimately determine where he sits historically.