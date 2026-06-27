'We didn't adapt..': Abhishek Sharma on India's defeat to Ireland
What's the story
India opener Abhishek Sharma has admitted that his side failed to adjust to the conditions after suffering a shocking defeat against Ireland in the first T20I. Although Abhishek scored a 20-ball 50, India lost their first-ever international match against Ireland by 34 runs. The defeat also marked a disappointing start for Shreyas Iyer's captaincy as Ireland took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Adaptation challenge
Abhishek opens up on India's loss
Abhishek stressed the importance of quickly adapting to conditions, especially when teams have little time between matches. "Its just how quickly we adapt the conditions, that's really matters as a team," he said after the match. He added that as a dominant team, they should be able to adjust quickly, and that was what they were trying. But it unfortunately didn't happen in this case.
Match summary
Ireland post a strong total
Ireland batted first and set a challenging target of 182/9, thanks to captain Lorcan Tucker's well-made half-century. Gareth Delany contributed with 49 runs while George Dockrell provided late fireworks to help the hosts reach a strong total. India's Harshit Rana was their best bowler with figures of 3/24. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel took two wickets each.
Batting woes
India falter in run-chase
Chasing 183, India started strong with Abhishek attacking early. Owing to this, India were 60/2 in five overs. Despite his whirlwind knock, wickets kept falling around him. Abhishek's dismissal left India reeling at 80/4. Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and captain Shreyas Iyer failed to make an impact. Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel also couldn't build partnerships. Shivam Dube briefly revived India's hopes with a quick 25 (16), but his dismissal ended any chance of a comeback.
Bowling brilliance
Historic win for Ireland
Ireland's bowlers were instrumental in their historic win over India. Debutant Matthew Hollard was the pick of the bowlers with impressive figures of 3/28. He was also awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. The Irish team achieved this remarkable feat even without some of their first-choice players, further highlighting their strength and depth as a cricketing nation.