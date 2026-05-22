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Home / News / Sports News / Abhishek Sharma slams his 5th fifty-plus score of IPL 2026
Abhishek Sharma slams his 5th fifty-plus score of IPL 2026
Abhishek hit a rapid knock of 56 runs off just 22 balls (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Abhishek Sharma slams his 5th fifty-plus score of IPL 2026

By Rajdeep Saha
May 22, 2026
09:16 pm
What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma made his presence felt against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. Abhishek hit a rapid knock of 56 runs off just 22 balls to hand his side a fiery start. He added 45 runs alongside Travis Head before stitching a 52-run stand with Ishan Kishan.

Knock

A solid effort on offer

It was another typical knock of aggression and finesse from the southpaw's blade on his home turf in Hyderabad. Abhishek dazzled with 5 sixes and 4 fours. He struck at 254.55. He was dismissed in the 9th over with his side being 97/2. Notably, he laid the foundation for a big total. He was dismissed by spinner Suyash Sharma.

Information

563 runs in IPL 2026

Abhishek has raced to 563 runs in the IPL 2026 season from 14 matches at an average of 43.30. He registered his 5th fifty-plus score. In addition to a century, he owns 4 fifties. He completed 50 fours and has hit 43 sixes.

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Stats

13th IPL fifty for Abhishek

Overall in the IPL, Abhishek has amassed 2,379 runs from 91 matches at 29.73. He registered his 13th fifty (100s: 2). He now has 144 sixes (SR: 171.52). Versus RCB, he has smashed 294 runs from 12 matches at 26.72 (50s: 1). Overall in the 20-over format, he has raced to 5,804 runs from 195 matches at 33.35 (50s: 36, 100s: 9).

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