Abhishek Sharma slams his 5th fifty-plus score of IPL 2026
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma made his presence felt against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. Abhishek hit a rapid knock of 56 runs off just 22 balls to hand his side a fiery start. He added 45 runs alongside Travis Head before stitching a 52-run stand with Ishan Kishan.
Knock
A solid effort on offer
It was another typical knock of aggression and finesse from the southpaw's blade on his home turf in Hyderabad. Abhishek dazzled with 5 sixes and 4 fours. He struck at 254.55. He was dismissed in the 9th over with his side being 97/2. Notably, he laid the foundation for a big total. He was dismissed by spinner Suyash Sharma.
Information
563 runs in IPL 2026
Abhishek has raced to 563 runs in the IPL 2026 season from 14 matches at an average of 43.30. He registered his 5th fifty-plus score. In addition to a century, he owns 4 fifties. He completed 50 fours and has hit 43 sixes.
Stats
13th IPL fifty for Abhishek
Overall in the IPL, Abhishek has amassed 2,379 runs from 91 matches at 29.73. He registered his 13th fifty (100s: 2). He now has 144 sixes (SR: 171.52). Versus RCB, he has smashed 294 runs from 12 matches at 26.72 (50s: 1). Overall in the 20-over format, he has raced to 5,804 runs from 195 matches at 33.35 (50s: 36, 100s: 9).