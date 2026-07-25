Abhishek Sharma rattles Zimbabwe with 3/17 in 2nd T20I: Stats

Chasing a mammoth target of 230, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett attacked Indian pacers Mayank Yadav and Yash Thakur from the start. He scored 32 runs off 19 balls before getting caught behind.

This dismissal triggered a mini-collapse as Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi reduced them to 49/4 soon after the powerplay.

Abhishek was introduced in the 14th over and was hit for a six by Brad Evans.

However, he dismissed Evans next ball. In the 16th over, Abhishek cleaned up Newman Nyamhuri.

Abhishek then wrapped up Zimbabwe's innings by getting Richard Ngarava.