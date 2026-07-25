Abhishek Sharma rattles Zimbabwe with 3/17 in 2nd T20I: Stats
What's the story
Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma's blistering half-centuries powered India to a commanding 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The win gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India managed 219/5 in 20 overs. In response, Zimbabwe perished for a paltry score of 129 in 17.5 overs. Abhishek Sharma claimed figures worth 3/17 to help India deliver the goods.
Abhishek
Abhishek shows his mettle with the ball
Chasing a mammoth target of 230, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett attacked Indian pacers Mayank Yadav and Yash Thakur from the start. He scored 32 runs off 19 balls before getting caught behind.
This dismissal triggered a mini-collapse as Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi reduced them to 49/4 soon after the powerplay.
Abhishek was introduced in the 14th over and was hit for a six by Brad Evans.
However, he dismissed Evans next ball. In the 16th over, Abhishek cleaned up Newman Nyamhuri.
Abhishek then wrapped up Zimbabwe's innings by getting Richard Ngarava.
Information
Maiden three-fer for Abhishek in T20Is
Abhishek claimed his maiden 3-fer in T20Is. Before this, his best performance with the ball in India colors was 2/3. From 55 matches (20 innings), Abhishek now owns 10 scalps at 25.6. His economy rate is 8.43, as per Cricinfo. Overall, he owns 58 wickets in the 20-over format from 205 matches (99 innings).