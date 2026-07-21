Delhi Capitals's Abishek Porel faces arrest in rape case: Details
What's the story
The Calcutta High Court has ordered the police to arrest Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel in a rape case, according to an Indian Express report. The court also directed the authorities to seize his electronic devices, fearing that sensitive material related to the complainant could be shared. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya issued the order on July 14, emphasizing that efforts should continue until Porel is arrested and his devices are seized.
Data protection
Police directed to ensure no data is leaked
The court's order specifically mentioned a pen drive/storage device seized from the petitioner, which allegedly contains certain materials.
"It appears that accused persons...are required to be apprehended for seizure of electronic devices lying with them so that data stored therein cannot be shared with others," the order read.
The police have been directed to continue their efforts in this regard.
Case details
Woman accused Porel of threatening her
The complaint against Porel was filed last month at Mogra Police Station.
The complainant has accused him of establishing a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage, recording their intimate moments, and later threatening her.
The woman alleged that he forcibly engaged in a physical relationship with her and continued to threaten her through phone calls, an associate's Instagram account, and another mobile number.
Ongoing investigation
Court's order on police action
Justice Bhattacharyya's order emphasized the need for the police to continue their efforts in tracing and arresting Porel.
It also stressed on seizing any electronic devices that may contain material linked to the case.
The order read, "Concerned police authorities are directed to continue with their endeavor to apprehend respondent nos.6 & 7 [accused] and to make seizure of devices so obnoxious data stored therein shall not be further disseminated."
Career
Who is Abishek Porel?
Porel has been associated with Delhi Capitals in the IPL since 2023. In the last season, he scored 108 runs in four innings for the team.
He made his first-class debut for Bengal in the 2021-22 domestic season and has since played 32 first-class matches and 23 List A games.
Porel has also toured England and Australia with India A teams.