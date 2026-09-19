Delhi Capitals's Abishek Porel gets bail in alleged rape case
What's the story
Delhi Capitals and Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel has been granted bail by a Chinsurah court after spending over a month in custody, as per ABP Ananda. The decision comes in light of an alleged rape and criminal intimidation case against him. Porel was arrested on August 11 after a medical student from Karnataka accused him of rape and criminal intimidation.
Allegations
Details of the complainant's allegations
The complainant claimed she had been in a three-and-a-half-year-long relationship with Porel, during which they had even planned to marry.
She alleged that they traveled abroad together but later he denied their relationship.
This led her to file a police complaint at Mogra police station on June 23.
The complaint also mentioned an earlier dispute between them about a year and a half ago that required police intervention but no formal complaint was lodged then.
Legal developments
Legal proceedings and court's intervention
Following the complaint, police registered a case against Porel under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.
The matter was later taken to Calcutta High Court, which ordered his arrest.
The proceedings also included allegations of criminal intimidation and other offenses along with the rape charge.
The court also ordered police to seize Porel's electronic devices amid fears he could share photos of the complainant.
Denial and release
Porel has denied all allegations
Porel has strongly denied the allegations against him, calling them false.
He was produced before the Chinsurah court after his arrest but was initially denied bail and sent to judicial custody.
However, after spending 36 days in jail, he has now been granted bail.
The cricketer has been part of Delhi Capitals since 2023 and made his IPL debut that year.
He has scored over 700 runs so far.
Having made his debut for Bengal in the 2021/22 season, he has played 32 First-Class, 23 List A matches, and 61 T20 matches.