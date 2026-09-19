Delhi Capitals's Abishek Porel gets bail in alleged rape case

The complainant claimed she had been in a three-and-a-half-year-long relationship with Porel, during which they had even planned to marry.

She alleged that they traveled abroad together but later he denied their relationship.

This led her to file a police complaint at Mogra police station on June 23.

The complaint also mentioned an earlier dispute between them about a year and a half ago that required police intervention but no formal complaint was lodged then.