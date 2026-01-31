2nd T20I: Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan floor Australia with three-fers
What's the story
Pakistan clinched the three-match T20I series against Australia by winning the second match by a whopping 90 runs in Lahore on Saturday. The hosts had won the first match by 22 runs. The final T20I of the series will be played on Sunday. Pakistan managed 198/5 in 20 overs before bowling the Aussies out for 108. Spinners Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan did the damage by sharing six scalps between them.
Chase woes
Australia falter in chase with Abrar and Shadab shining
In response to Pakistan's total, Australia had a dismal outing with the bat. Cameron Green tried to fight back for Australia but his efforts were not enough as they were bundled out for just 108 runs by the 16th over. Abrar was at his best and did early damage before Shadab joined the party. In the 7 overs bowled between them, a total of 40 runs were scored for the loss of six scalps.
Numbers
Key numbers for Abrar and Shadab
Abrar finished with 3/14 from three overs. He has raced to 45 scalps for Pakistan from 33 matches at 17.13. On the other hand, veteran spinner Shadab picked 3/26 from his 4 overs. He now owns 118 scalps from 116 matches (108 innings) at 23.94. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Australia, he owns 17 scalps at an average of 16. Overall in T20s, Shadab owns 358 scalps, averaging a sound 23.75.