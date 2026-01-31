2nd T20I: Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan floor Australia with three-fers

Chase woes

Australia falter in chase with Abrar and Shadab shining

In response to Pakistan's total, Australia had a dismal outing with the bat. Cameron Green tried to fight back for Australia but his efforts were not enough as they were bundled out for just 108 runs by the 16th over. Abrar was at his best and did early damage before Shadab joined the party. In the 7 overs bowled between them, a total of 40 runs were scored for the loss of six scalps.