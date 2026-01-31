Pakistan overcome Australia in 2nd T20I, win series: Key stats

Pakistan beat Australia in the 2nd T20I of their 2026 home series in Lahore on Saturday. With this win, Salman Agha's men have clinched the three-match series, taking a 2-0 lead. Pakistan rode on Agha's 76 and Usman Khan's 53 to post 198/5 in 20 overs. In response, the Aussies faltered against Pakistan's spinners to lose the contest. Australia lost by 90 runs.

Summary Summary of PAK innings Sahibzada Farhan departed early before Saim Ayub and Agha added 55 runs for the 2nd wicket. Australia hit back by dismissing Ayub and Babar Azam in quick succession. A 49-run stand followed between Agha and Usman thereafter. After Agha's dismissal, Usman and Shadab Khan upped the ante and stitched 63 runs together. For the Aussies, Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers (1/27).

Clash Zampa gets Babar out for 5th time in T20Is Pakistan, who were 76/2 after 7 overs, became 76/3 with Zampa dismissing Babar off the first ball. Notably, Zampa had got Babar out in the 1st T20I as well. As per ESPNcricinfo, Zampa has dismissed Babar on 5 occasions in T20Is, conceding 78 runs off 78 balls. Babar averages 15.6 against Zampa. Overall in T20s, Babar owns 92 runs off 86 balls against Zampa.

Agha A captain's knock from Agha Agha hammered four sixes and eight fours en route to his 40-ball 76. This knock took his T20I tally to 851 runs from 44 games at an average of 25.78 (SR: 122.44). This was his sixth fifty. 120 of his runs have come across five games against the Aussies at 24. His strike rate is a fine 151.89 in this regard.

Usman Usman Khan shines versus Australia, slams his second T20I fifty Usman's 36-ball 53 was laced with four fours and two sixes. Usman has now raced to 414 runs from 31 T20Is at an average of 19.71 (SR: 120.69). Meanwhile, both of his T20I fifties have come against the Aussies. Overall, the keeper-batter has completed 2,267 runs from 89 T20 games at 30.63 (SR: 143.57). This includes five hundreds and nine fifties.

Information Zampa races to 139 scalps in T20Is Zampa (1/27) has now raced to a tally of 139 scalps in T20Is from 110 matches at 20.84. Versus Pakistan, the right-arm spinner has amassed 17 scalps from 13 matches at 18.47.

Chase How did Australia's innings unfold? Mitchell Marsh scored 18 before being dismissed by Abrar Ahmed off the final ball in the 3rd over. Ayub then got the dangerous Travis Head (4) off the 1st ball in the 4th over. Josh Inglis was the next to depart off Abrar's bowling. Pakistan tightened their grip on Australia with only Cameron Green showing some composure in a 20-ball 35.