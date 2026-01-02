Damien Martyn's health update: Adam Gilchrist shares 'positive signs'

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist has given an optimistic update on the health of his former teammate, Damien Martyn. The 54-year-old was rushed to a Brisbane hospital from his Gold Coast home after feeling unwell and resting on Boxing Day. He was later diagnosed with meningitis , a serious condition characterized by inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. Here are further details.

Recovery progress Gilchrist expresses gratitude for Martyn's recovery Gilchrist thanked everyone for their love and support to Martyn during this tough time. "On behalf of Damien Martyn, a great friend, a former teammate of a few of us... on behalf of his family, Amanda his partner, thank you to everyone for the heartfelt love and wishes and care for Damien as he's gone through and continues to go through a challenging time," Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

Career highlights Martyn's cricketing career and achievements Martyn had a stellar international career from 1992 to 2006, playing 67 Tests and 208 One-Day Internationals for Australia. He scored 4,406 runs in Test cricket at an average of 46.37 with 13 centuries and another 5,346 runs in ODIs at 40.80 (100s: 5). A highly-rated junior talent, Martyn captained Australia's under-19 side and made his Test debut at the age of just 21.