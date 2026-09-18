Adam Zampa becomes second Australian spinner with 200 ODI wickets
What's the story
Veteran Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has completed 200 wickets in ODI cricket. The 34-year-old accomplished the milestone with his maiden scalp during the second ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Zampa became just the second Aussie spinner after Shane Warne to complete a double-century of ODI scalps. Zampa dismissed Innocent Kaia to reach the landmark. Here we look at his stats.
Information
2 wickets in the match for Zampa
Zampa bowled 9 overs and finished with 2/62. Besides Kaia's wicket, the leg-spinner also dismissed Craig Ervine in the 37th over. Australia defended their score of 356/6, bowling Zimbabwe out for 272.
Stats
A look at Zampa's career
As per Cricinfo, Zampa, who made his international debut in 2016, completed 200 wickets (now 201) in 123 ODI games.
He averages 29.48 in the format, with his economy being 5.53.
The leggie has tallied 12 four-fers and a five-wicket haul in this format.
As mentioned, Warne (293 wickets) is the only other spinner to claim 200-plus ODI wickets for Australia.
Overall, Zampa became the seventh Australian with this milestone.
Information
28 wickets in ODI World Cups
28 of Zampa's ODI wickets have come across 15 World Cup matches at 26.82. This includes three four-fers. With 23 scalps at 22.39, the leggie was the second-highest wicket-taker of the 2023 edition. Zampa made his World Cup debut in 2019.
Career
Nearly 100 wickets in away ODIs
95 of Zampa's wickets have come across 64 games in away (home of opposition) ODIs at 32.75.
In home games, he has claimed 57 wickets from 34 matches at 27.70.
The remaining 49 wickets have come in 25 neutral matches at 25.20.
He has claimed three four-fers apiece across all three conditions.
Zampa's solitary fifer has been recorded on home soil.