Adam Zampa becomes second Australian spinner with 200 ODI wickets

As per Cricinfo, Zampa, who made his international debut in 2016, completed 200 wickets (now 201) in 123 ODI games.

He averages 29.48 in the format, with his economy being 5.53.

The leggie has tallied 12 four-fers and a five-wicket haul in this format.

As mentioned, Warne (293 wickets) is the only other spinner to claim 200-plus ODI wickets for Australia.

Overall, Zampa became the seventh Australian with this milestone.