Australia humble Zimbabwe in 2nd Harare ODI, seal series: Stats

Zimbabwe's bowlers were put to the test by Australia's aggressive batting.

Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans started strong but couldn't maintain the pressure as Australia raced to 62 runs in just eight overs.

Despite their best efforts, they failed to contain the Australian batsmen who hit a total of 27 fours and 12 sixes during the innings.

Evans was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers and claimed 3/86 from 9 overs.

Wellington Masakadza claimed 2/51 from 9 overs whereas Wessly Madhevere picked 1/52 from 8 overs.