Australia humble Zimbabwe in 2nd Harare ODI, seal series: Stats
What's the story
Travis Head scored a blistering 112 as Australia posted a mammoth total of 356 runs for the loss of six wickets against Zimbabwe in the second ODI in Harare on Friday. Head's knock was the fastest hundred by an Australian against Zimbabwe, coming off just 75 balls. Head slammed 15 fours and 3 sixes in his knock of 112. Australia posted their highest-ever ODI score against Zimbabwe. In response, the target proved to be too stiff for Zimbabwe (272/10).
Team effort
Marsh, Connolly, and Peake provide late fireworks
Mitchell Marsh and Cooper Connolly also made significant contributions to Australia's innings.
Marsh scored a steady 53 runs off 63 balls while Connolly was dismissed for a quickfire 78.
The duo's efforts were instrumental in setting up a challenging target for Zimbabwe.
Ollie Peake also chipped in with an explosive cameo, scoring 41 runs in just 18 balls toward the end of the innings.
Josh Inglis (21) and Alex Carey (20) chipped in as well.
Bowling struggle
Australia's aggressive batting takes a toll on Zimbabwe's bowlers
Zimbabwe's bowlers were put to the test by Australia's aggressive batting.
Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans started strong but couldn't maintain the pressure as Australia raced to 62 runs in just eight overs.
Despite their best efforts, they failed to contain the Australian batsmen who hit a total of 27 fours and 12 sixes during the innings.
Evans was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers and claimed 3/86 from 9 overs.
Wellington Masakadza claimed 2/51 from 9 overs whereas Wessly Madhevere picked 1/52 from 8 overs.
Partnership
130-run opening partnership between Marsh and Head
The opening pair of Head and Marsh gave Australia a solid start, putting on a century partnership for the second time in ODIs against Zimbabwe.
They brought up Australia's hundred in the 13th over with Head hitting Newman Nyamhuri through mid-on.
However, left-arm spinner Masakadza broke the partnership by dismissing Marsh in his next over after he had brought up his 50 off 52 balls.
Head and Marsh added 130 runs before the latter perished in the 19th over.
Aggression pays off
Another rapid hundred for Head
Head continued his aggressive approach even after Marsh's dismissal, reaching his hundred on the stroke of the innings' halfway mark.
He charged at Madhevere and hit him through long-off for a boundary and then flat-batted Muzarabani over his head.
However, he eventually fell to a slower delivery from Mdahevere after being too early on a shot against it.
He was dismissed in the 28th over with the Aussies getting reduced to 190/2.
Head
3rd-fastest ODI century for Head
Having taken 75 balls, Head hammered his third-fastest ODI century, as per Cricinfo.
He took just 59 balls to touch the three-figure mark in the 2023 World Cup affair against New Zealand in Dharamsala.
In 2022, Head required 70 balls to score a hundred against Pakistan in Lahore.
Head's efforts in the aforementioned game also marked the fastest ton by an Aussie batter against Zimbabwe.
Numbers
Eighth ton in ODIs for Head
Head now has eight tons and 17 fifties across 81 ODI matches.
The batter raced to 3,123 runs at an average of 43.98. Head's overall strike rate of 106.47 is the fourth-best among batters with at least 3,000 runs.
1,782 of his runs have come in away ODIs at 44.55 (100s: 4, 50s: 10).
Overall in List A cricket, Head clocked his 16th century. He also owns 29 fifties.
Marsh
Marsh's 2nd fifty versus Zimbabwe
Marsh hammered three fours and as many sixes en route to his 63-ball 53.
Across 101 ODIs, the Aussie dasher raced to 3,187 runs at an average of 37.49. His tally includes 4 tons and 21 half-centuries, as per Cricinfo.
195 of his runs have come across five outings against Zimbabwe at 39. This was his second fifty against them.
Overall in List A cricket, Marsh has amassed 40 50-plus scores (100s: 7, 50s: 33).
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Partnership record for the Aussie openers
Head and Marsh's 130-run stand is now the 2nd-highest for the 1st wicket against Zimbabwe for Australia. Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist hold the record, having added 140 runs in Hobart, 2004.
Connolly
Back-to-back fifties for Connolly
Connolly, who made 51 in the series opener, scored a fine 78 off 69 balls.
He also hit three fours and as many maximums.
Overall, this was Connolly's fourth 50-plus score in ODIs, including a century.
The left-handed batter raced to 410 runs from 14 matches in the format at an average of 45.55.
Connolly's last ODI before this series resulted in a record-breaking 149 against Bangladesh.
The youngster hence recorded his third 50-plus score on the bounce.
Information
Career-best ODI score for Peake
Peake went berserk toward the end as he took just 18 balls to hammer an unbeaten 41. The batter hit two fours and three sixes. This was his career-best ODI score, which took him to 143 runs at 28.60 from six games.
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Evans gets to 25 ODI wickets
After claiming 2/51 in the series opener, Evans was once again amongst the wickets. His three-fer saw him get to a tally of 25 ODI scalps from 22 matches at 35.48.
Chase
Summary of Zimbabwe's chase
Zimbabwe's batters got starts but nobody went on to take the initiative and play a long innings.
Openers Brian Bennett (23) and Ben Curran (30) added 46 runs before their dismissal had the hosts at 60/2.
A 55-run stand between Innocent Kaia and Brendan Taylor saw Zimbabwe offer some resistance.
Kaia scored 34 runs off 47 balls before perishing.
Taylor (39) and Craig Ervine (38) added 44 runs next.
Sikandar Raza looked good for his 45 with Madhevere adding a 26-run knock.
Information
Aussies use as many as 8 bowlers
Australia utilized 8 bowlers in this contest. Josh Hazlewood shone for his side with Matt Renshaw, Adam Zampa and Connolly picking two scalps each. Nathan Ellis and Peake picked one scalp each.
Zampa
Adam Zampa becomes second Australian spinner with 200 ODI wickets
Veteran Australian leg-spinner Zampa completed 200 wickets in ODI cricket. The 34-year-old accomplished the milestone with his maiden scalp.
Zampa became just the second Aussie spinner after Shane Warne to complete a double-century of ODI scalps.
Zampa, who made his international debut in 2016, completed 200 wickets in 123 ODI games.
He picked 2/62 in this contest and now has 201 scalps under his belt at 29.46.
Overall, Zampa became the seventh Australian with this milestone.
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Hazlewood races to 144 ODI scalps
Hazlewood clocked 2/48 from 9 overs (2 maidens). He now owns 144 ODI scalps from 97 matches at 27.61. He went past Jason Gillespie (142) and Pat Cummins (143) in terms of ODI wickets for Australia.
ZIM batters
Key numbers for Zimbabwe batters
Curran's 30 has helped him get to 501 runs from 13 ODIs at 45.54.
Playing his 24th ODI, Kaia (34) now has 557 runs at 24.21.
Taylor (39) now owns 6,747 ODI runs from 209 appearances. He averages 35.14.
Ervine's 38 saw him race to a tally of 3,711 ODI runs at 32.55.
Lastly, Raza (45) has now amassed 4,623 runs in ODIs at 36.69.
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A look at the other notable records
Australia posted their highest ODI total against Zimbabwe, bettering the 350/6 in Harare back in 2014. Australia's next best score is 344/7 in Hobart, 2004. Australia posted their 31st ODI win from 35 matches against Zimbabwe (L3 NR1).