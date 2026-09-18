2nd ODI: Connolly, Marsh power Australia to 356/6 vs Zimbabwe

Australia got off to a flying start with their openers adding 130 runs in just 19 overs.

Marsh was cautious while Head went all guns blazing.

The former brought up his half-century off 52 balls before being dismissed by Wellington Masakadza.

In Connolly, Head found another potent partner as Zimbabwe bowlers continued to struggle.

The duo added 60 runs before the opener departed.

Connolly, meanwhile, kept the scoreboard ticking with some aggressive shots.