2nd ODI: Connolly, Marsh power Australia to 356/6 vs Zimbabwe
What's the story
Travis Head scored a blistering century to help Australia post their highest-ever ODI total against Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series. While Head's sensational 112 off 84 balls headlined the Australian innings, Mitchell Marsh (53) and Cooper Connolly (78) also made valuable contributions to the team's total of 356/6 in 50 overs. Here we look at the duo's performance and stats.
Highlights
Australia get off to a fast start
Australia got off to a flying start with their openers adding 130 runs in just 19 overs.
Marsh was cautious while Head went all guns blazing.
The former brought up his half-century off 52 balls before being dismissed by Wellington Masakadza.
In Connolly, Head found another potent partner as Zimbabwe bowlers continued to struggle.
The duo added 60 runs before the opener departed.
Connolly, meanwhile, kept the scoreboard ticking with some aggressive shots.
Final overs
Connolly, Peake propel Australia to massive total
Connolly, who had been in good form, reached his 50 off a run-a-ball.
However, he was dismissed by Brad Evans after top-edging a short ball.
Evans's last over went for 24 runs as Ollie Peake hit three sixes in the over to take Australia's score to an impressive 356/6 in their allotted overs.
Marsh
Marsh's 2nd fifty versus Zimbabwe
Marsh hammered three fours and as many sixes en route to his 63-ball 53.
Across 101 ODIs, the Aussie dasher has now raced to 3,187 runs at an average of 37.49.
His tally includes 4 tons and 21 half-centuries, as per Cricinfo.
195 of his runs have come across five outings against Zimbabwe at 39. This was his second fifty against them.
Connolly
Back-to-back fifties for Connolly
Connolly, who made 51 in the series opener, scored a fine 78 off 69 balls.
He also hit three fours and as many maximums.
Overall, this was Connolly's fourth 50-plus score in ODIs, including a century.
The left-handed batter has raced to 410 runs from 14 matches in the format at an average of 45.55.
Connolly's last ODI before this series resulted in a record-breaking 149 against Bangladesh.
The youngster hence recorded his third 50-plus score on the bounce.
Information
Fine cameo from Peake
Peake went berserk toward the end as he took just 18 balls to hammer an unbeaten 41. The batter hit two fours and three sixes. This was his career-best ODI score, which took him to 143 runs at 28.60 from six games.