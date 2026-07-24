Rahmat Shah to lead Afghanistan in ODI series against Ireland

The Afghanistan squad for the Ireland series sees Fareed Malik and Bilal Sami moved to reserves.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who was part of the India series, will not be traveling either as he is playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League in Guyana.

Ahmadzai and Farooqi last played 50-over cricket for Afghanistan in November 2022 and February 2025, respectively.