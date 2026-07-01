The Hundred, Aiden Markram surpasses 6,000 runs in T20s: Stats

Playing his 241st match in 20 overs cricket (226 innings), Markram has raced to 6,028 runs at an average of 31-plus.

In addition to two hundreds, Markram has hit 38 fifties.

As many as 1,966 of his runs have come for South Africa in T20Is.

From 77 matches, he averages 31.70 with 14 fifties under his belt.