The Hundred, Aiden Markram surpasses 6,000 runs in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Aiden Markram has attained a new milestone in T20 cricket. The South African batter completed 6,000 runs in the 20-over format. He attained the landmark with his 4th run in the 10th match of the ongoing Hundred season. Playing for Manchester Super Giants, Markram went on to score 32 runs against Sunrisers Leeds. Here are further details and stats.
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Markram adds two 30-plus stands along the way
Tim Seifert and Markram added 36 runs for the opening wicket. Jos Buttler then joined Markram and they added a 39-run stand before Markram perished. He scored 32 off 23 balls (4s: 4). Nathan Ellis dismissed Markram with MSG being 75/2 off 52 balls.
Runs
Makram gets past 6,000 runs
Playing his 241st match in 20 overs cricket (226 innings), Markram has raced to 6,028 runs at an average of 31-plus.
In addition to two hundreds, Markram has hit 38 fifties.
As many as 1,966 of his runs have come for South Africa in T20Is.
From 77 matches, he averages 31.70 with 14 fifties under his belt.
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39 runs in 2026 Hundred season for Markram
In the 2026 Hundred season, Markram has not quite been up to the mark. From three matches, he has scored 39 runs at 13. He owns scores worth 1, 6 and 32.