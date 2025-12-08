'Big wicket...': Aiden Markram on Abhishek Sharma's T20I heroics

Ahead of the 1st T20I against India, South African captain Aiden Markram has identified his former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Abhishek Sharma as a key wicket. The duo is set to clash in the impending five-match T20I series. "I've played with Abhi before at Sunrisers, a great guy and bats really well," said Markram before the opener. He added that "it's a big wicket for us."

Strategy Importance of getting Abhishek out early Markram stressed on the need to dismiss Abhishek early in the innings. "Whoever takes the new ball, that's a challenge to hopefully get him early," he said. The South African captain called Abhishek a match-winner and an important wicket for his team. He also spoke about how modern T20 batting is being led by youngsters who view aggressive play as both entertainment and opportunity.

Evolution Markram on the evolution of T20 cricket Markram said that modern T20 batting is characterized by fearlessness, and players are given full freedom. He added, "Some players you almost just want them to spread their wings and take the game on. If they come off, the team is in a really strong position." The South African player also noted that this trend is paving the way for young players to stand out.