ISL restart in sight as AIFF set to announce dates

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to announce the schedule for the Indian Super League (ISL) next week. The announcement comes after a meeting of its Emergency Committee on January 3, which reviewed the report from the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee formed on December 20, 2025, during discussions at an AIFF Executive Committee meeting and subsequent Annual General Meeting.

Committee report Coordination Committee's role in ISL's revival The AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee, which was formed on December 20, 2025, has submitted its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2. The AIFF Emergency Committee formally acknowledged this report and recommended that the league be conducted by the AIFF. In light of this recommendation, the federation has confirmed it will conduct the league and announce its start date next week.

Delay impact ISL's delayed start and players' appeal for intervention The ISL, which was supposed to kick off last September, has not started yet due to the lack of a commercial partner. This delay prompted several footballers including Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to release a video titled 'Save Indian Football,' urging FIFA and FIFPRO to step in. "It's January and we should be on your screens as part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League," Gurpreet said in the joint video statement posted on social media.

FIFA intervention Players urge FIFA to intervene in Indian football crisis The players have appealed to FIFA to step in and protect the future of the sport in India. They stressed that their appeal was not political but born out of necessity. "We hope this message gets to the power that are in Zurich," they said. "This call is not political, it is not driven by confrontation but by necessity."

ISL ISL clubs were seeking AIFF clarification Ahead of the 2025-26 season, 13 ISL clubs recently asked the AIFF for clarification and assurance. The request comes after AIFF sent a letter on Wednesday asking the teams to confirm their participation in the shortened league by Thursday, as per Sportstar. However, all but Jamshedpur FC have responded with conditions for their participation. The clubs showed their willingness to participate in the league, but only if certain conditions are met.