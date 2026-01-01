ISL clubs are seeking AIFF clarification: Presenting key details

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, 13 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have asked the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for clarification and assurance. The request comes after AIFF sent a letter on Wednesday asking the teams to confirm their participation in the shortened league by Thursday, as per Sportstar. However, all but Jamshedpur FC have responded with conditions for their participation.

Participation conditions Clubs seek assurance on transparency, financial prudence The clubs have shown their willingness to participate in the league, but only if certain conditions are met. These include transparency, financial prudence, proportionality and long-term sustainability as per the National Sports Governance Act (NSGA), 2025. The request also takes into account previous discussions with the AIFF coordination committee and other clubs.

League challenges ISL's delayed start due to lack of commercial partner The ISL, which usually kicks off by September, faces uncertainty for the 2025-26 season due to the absence of a commercial partner. In their response to AIFF's letter, the clubs have sought clarity on five key points: financial responsibility in absence of a commercial partner; no participation fee for 2025-26 season; cost allocation for interim season; time-bound and accountable long-term roadmap; and government support to minimize costs.

Fee exemption Clubs seek exemption from participation fee In previous seasons, ISL clubs had to pay a participation fee of ₹12-16 crore. However, the clubs have now sought an exemption from this fee for the 2025-26 season. They argue that there is no settled commercial revenue model for a truncated league and they don't want disproportionate or arbitrary financial burdens on regulated entities under NSGA.

Cost-sharing Clubs request AIFF to bear majority of league-level costs The clubs have also asked the AIFF to bear most of the league-level costs needed for the 2025-26 season. They want to continue meeting only their respective team-related and routine operational expenses. The clubs have also sought a defined timeline and execution plan for appointing a commercial partner and broadcaster, finalizing revenue governance, and a risk-sharing framework for the league.