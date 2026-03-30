Ajinkya Rahane completes 1,000 runs as captain in IPL: Stats 

Ajinkya Rahane , the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders , led from the front in his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener against Mumbai Indians. Albeit in a losing cause, Rahane scored a blistering half-century at Wankhede Stadium as KKR posted a massive 220/4 batting first. During his 67-run stay, the veteran batter also went past 1,000 IPL runs as a captain. Here we look at his stats.

Knock A captain's hand from Rahane Rahane shared a 69-run partnership with his opening partner Finn Allen (37) as the two batters dominated the powerplay overs. After Allen's dismissal, Rahane continued his onslaught with Cameron Green and completed his half-century off just 27 balls in the 10th over. He eventually fell to Shardul Thakur after scoring a blistering 67 off just 40 balls - a knock laced with three fours and five sixes. Though Rahane powered KKR to a strong total, MI chased it down.

Numbers Seven 50-plus scores as captain Having played 39 IPL games as a captain, Rahane has completed 1,040 runs at a decent average of 29.71, as per ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate in this regard is 133.16. The 37-year-old has seven 50-plus scores in this regard, including a hundred. 573 of his runs came while leading Rajasthan Royals across 24 games between 2018 and 2019. He also led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in a solitary affair, in 2017.

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Information His numbers for KKR as captain Rahane was named KKR captain ahead of the 2025 season. He has so far scored 457 runs while leading them in 14 affairs at 38.08. Notably, these runs have come at a brilliant strike rate of 150.32 (50s: 4). Coming to his leadership record, captain Rahane boasts just 14 wins and 24 losses (NR: 1).

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