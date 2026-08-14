Ajinkya Rahane set for commentary stint after retirement: Details here

Rahane's commentary debut comes after his retirement as a player on July 30.

The former captain had a stellar career, playing 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for India.

He scored 5,077 runs in Tests at an average of 38.46 with 12 centuries to his name.

However, his international career was defined by his composure in Test cricket and several important performances under pressure.