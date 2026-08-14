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Home / News / Sports News / Ajinkya Rahane set for commentary stint after retirement: Details here
Ajinkya Rahane set for commentary stint after retirement: Details here
Rahane retired as a player in July

Ajinkya Rahane set for commentary stint after retirement: Details here

By Parth Dhall
Aug 14, 2026
04:26 pm
What's the story

Former Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane, who recently announced his international retirement, is set to make his debut as a commentator. The 38-year-old will be part of the commentary panel for India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15. Sony Sports Network announced Rahane's addition to its commentary team with a social media post welcoming him aboard Extraaa Innings.

Career highlights

Rahane retired from all forms of cricket

Rahane's commentary debut comes after his retirement as a player on July 30.

The former captain had a stellar career, playing 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for India.

He scored 5,077 runs in Tests at an average of 38.46 with 12 centuries to his name.

However, his international career was defined by his composure in Test cricket and several important performances under pressure.

Post-retirement pursuits

Rahane's memorable leadership achievement

Rahane's most memorable leadership achievement came during India's 2020-21 tour of Australia.

He led the team to a 2-1 series victory after India were bowled out for 36 in the first Test.

He scored a century in Melbourne as India bounced back from the setback.

Rahane has now signed with Amsterdam Flames as their marquee player for the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

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Twitter Post

Sony Sports Network welcomes Rahane 

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