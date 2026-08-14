Ajinkya Rahane set for commentary stint after retirement: Details here
What's the story
Former Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane, who recently announced his international retirement, is set to make his debut as a commentator. The 38-year-old will be part of the commentary panel for India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15. Sony Sports Network announced Rahane's addition to its commentary team with a social media post welcoming him aboard Extraaa Innings.
Career highlights
Rahane retired from all forms of cricket
Rahane's commentary debut comes after his retirement as a player on July 30.
The former captain had a stellar career, playing 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for India.
He scored 5,077 runs in Tests at an average of 38.46 with 12 centuries to his name.
However, his international career was defined by his composure in Test cricket and several important performances under pressure.
Post-retirement pursuits
Rahane's memorable leadership achievement
Rahane's most memorable leadership achievement came during India's 2020-21 tour of Australia.
He led the team to a 2-1 series victory after India were bowled out for 36 in the first Test.
He scored a century in Melbourne as India bounced back from the setback.
Rahane has now signed with Amsterdam Flames as their marquee player for the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL).
Twitter Post
Sony Sports Network welcomes Rahane
𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝘿𝙖𝙮 𝙥𝙖𝙧 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙞𝙣 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙪𝙧 𝙀𝙭𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙖𝙖 𝙄𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙥𝙖𝙧 𝙅𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙨.— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 13, 2026
Ho gaya na, Test Cricket ka beautiful game aur bhi beautiful?
Watch #SLvIND 1st Test, starting 15th August, 9 AM onwards, on Sony Sports Network… pic.twitter.com/9A8cqjEWto