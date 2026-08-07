Ajinkya Rahane signs with Amsterdam Flames for inaugural ETPL: Details
What's the story
Ajinkya Rahane, the former Indian cricketer who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, has signed up for an overseas league. He will represent the Amsterdam Flames as their marquee player in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), which will get underway on August 26. The Netherlands-based franchise confirmed Rahane's signing on Thursday, adding a player with extensive international experience to its squad as it prepares for the competition's first edition.
Career highlights
Rahane's leadership qualities
Rahane, who has played over 190 international matches across formats, is known for his calm temperament and leadership qualities.
He led India to a historic 2-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in 2020-21 despite not having a full-strength team.
The batter scored a century in the very next Test after India's embarrassing collapse of 36 all out in Adelaide.
He announced his retirement from international cricket last week.
Future plans
A look at Rahane's statement
In an official statement, Rahane said, "Cricket has given me so much, and I've always believed that players have a responsibility to leave the game stronger than they found it."
He also expressed his excitement about Europe's potential as a promising frontier for cricket.
"What impressed me about Amsterdam Flames is the ambition to build something meaningful that creates a lasting impact both on and off the field," he added.
Praise from Waugh
Steve Waugh on signing Rahane
Steve Waugh, co-founder and chief cricket officer of Amsterdam Flames, expressed his delight at signing the former India captain.
He said, "Ajinkya Rahane represents everything you want in a professional cricketer, skill, resilience, humility, and leadership."
Waugh also highlighted Rahane's composure under pressure as a key quality that helps shape winning cultures.
"His experience, leadership and character will be invaluable as we build Amsterdam Flames into one of Europe's premier cricket clubs," he added.
Bachchan's remarks
Abhishek Bachchan welcomes Rahane to Amsterdam Flames
ETPL co-owner Abhishek Bachchan also welcomed Rahane's signing, calling it a significant moment for both Amsterdam Flames and the tournament.
He said, "Players of Ajinkya's caliber not only raise the standard of the competition but also inspire and mentor the next generation of European cricketers."
The Amsterdam franchise was co-founded by Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh. The addition of Rahane reflects that philosophy, bringing together elite cricketing excellence and purposeful leadership to help shape the future of the game in Europe.
Stats
Rahane owns these T20 stats
Coming to his overall T20 numbers, Rahane has racked up 7,968 runs at an average of 30.29.
He has a strike rate of 126.77. Rahane slammed 56 fifties in addition to two tons.
With 5,367 runs from 212 games at an average of 30.15, Rahane signed off as the eighth-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League history.