Ajinkya Rahane signs with Amsterdam Flames for inaugural ETPL: Details

Rahane, who has played over 190 international matches across formats, is known for his calm temperament and leadership qualities.

He led India to a historic 2-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in 2020-21 despite not having a full-strength team.

The batter scored a century in the very next Test after India's embarrassing collapse of 36 all out in Adelaide.

He announced his retirement from international cricket last week.