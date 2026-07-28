Inaugural European T20 Premier League to start on August 26
What's the story
The inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) will kick off on August 26. The tournament will start with a match between Rotterdam Dockers and Amsterdam Flames. It will be a 26-day event, featuring six teams competing across two venues: Voorburg Cricket Club in the Netherlands and Malahide in Ireland.
Tournament structure
Format and schedule of the tournament
The league stage of the ETPL will consist of 30 matches, with each team facing every other team twice in a double round-robin format.
The table-toppers will qualify directly for the final, while the second and third-placed teams will compete in a Qualifier for another spot.
The first 15 league matches are scheduled to be played at Voorburg before moving to Malahide for the remaining fixtures, Qualifier, and Final.
Star players
International stars participating in ETPL
The ETPL will feature several high-profile international cricketers, including Steve Smith, Ravichandran Ashwin, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Heinrich Klaasen, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, and Trent Boult.
The league promises to be an exciting showcase of talent and skill from some of the best players in world cricket.
Owner statements
Co-owners of the teams express their excitement
Jonty Rhodes, co-owner of the Rotterdam Dockers, expressed his excitement saying it is a privilege to open the inaugural ETPL season.
Steve Waugh, co-owner of Amsterdam Flames, said they are proud to be part of this exciting new chapter for European cricket.
Rahul Dravid and Matthew Hayden also expressed their enthusiasm as co-owners of Dublin Guardians and Glasgow Cosmic, respectively.